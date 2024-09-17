Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever noticed how some celebs never seem to age? While some people attribute this to having a good plastic surgeon, the fact of the matter is that many stars rely on NAD+ supplements, like Tru Niagen, to keep them looking and feeling young. It all starts with caring for your body from the inside out.

Related: Sleep Your Way to a Slimmer You With This Nighttime Fat Burning Weight Supplement Whether you’re kickstarting a wellness journey or jumping back on the wagon after a few weeks off, there are so many different things to consider when trying to lose weight. Adding nutrient-rich food and veggies to your diet and moving your body more all help when you want to drop a few pounds. Vitamins and […]

You may be wondering, what exactly NAD+ is. NAD+, also known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme that can help regulate several metabolic functions, including cellular regeneration. It naturally occurs in our body, but the rate of production decreases as we age. Scientific studies show that when you introduce NAD+ in supplement form, you can reinvigorate certain functions helping to slow down the aging process and make you feel great.

While there are a variety of NAD+ supplements available, few have gone through such serious testing as Tru Niagen. The products are backed by two Nobel Prize Winners, over 30 human clinical studies and more than 300 published scientific studies.

Get the Tru Niagen Supplements at Tru Niagen!

The thing is, while NAD+ certainly can help keep skin bouncy and youthful (it promotes cellular recovery and repair, so along with ingesting it you you can create a lovely facial spray with it when you dissolve it in water), there are plentiful benefits to incorporating Tru Niagen into your daily routine.

By regularly taking Tru Nigaen, you can also see improvements in your sleep in multiple ways. First, NAD+ manages your circadian rhythm so you get more restful, restorative sleep, but it also encourages muscles to heal faster, something especially important for athletes.

If you’re trying to boost your immune system before cold and flu season, Tru Niagen supplements can also help with that. Each capsule contains vitamin D and C as well as zinc, to support a healthy immune response.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The benefits are so far-reaching, that you have virtually nothing to lose. Biohack your future with Tru Niagen Supplements. Your future self will thank you.