Channel Your Inner Cher Horowitz With This Spring-Tastic Suit

Do you think you’ll ever find a bigger ’90s style icon than Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in Clueless? As if! One of our favorite looks from the movie happens to be her very chic two-piece sunny plaid yellow suit. We found something just as cute that you can rock this spring that’s similar in cut – even if it’s a different pattern, you’ll absolutely love strutting your stuff in it.

After searching through everything Walmart has on offer, we found the gorgeous Allegra K 2-Piece Tweed Suit Set. At just $57, it’s a super easy look to style that caught our eyes instantly. Not only is it the perfect Easter outfit, but it comes in three colors: black, pink, and white with some of the best-looking contrast stitching we’ve seen. You get a short lightweight blazer and a skirt to pair it with, and the entire look serves some serious fashion. Each color is more than versatile too.

You can opt to wear the jacket without a shirt underneath and keep it buttoned up, or you can wear it on top of your favorite blouse or turtleneck for another pop of color. No matter how you style this outfit, it’s perfect for Easter celebrations, brunch with friends, and more formal occasions that require you to dress up a bit, but not so much that you need to be in an evening gown.

Plus, you get both pieces for just $57, which is an absolute steal. No one would ever know you paid that for the entire ensemble, not just one piece. You’ll absolutely love rocking it this spring, especially if you’re a Clueless fan. Once again, Walmart has plenty of awesome pieces to choose from, and you’d do well to grab one of these sets before they end up going out of stockl.