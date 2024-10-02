Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amal Clooney always steps out rocking the most luscious and silky locks. Naturally, we felt inspired to learn the secret to her gorgeous hair, which includes Color Wow’s Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. Thanks to Clooney’s hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, we learned that the British lawyer and human rights activist uses this affordable $26 hair product from Amazon (so we’re adding it to cart ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day, taking place on Oct. 8-9).

Color Wow’s Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer is the solution to adding instant volume when dull, limp strands need it the most. The formula comes in an easy-to-use foam that feels weightless on the hair and coats your strands so that they look silky and thick. It’s also easy to add to your haircare routine. All you have to do is separate your hair into sections, then apply two to three pumps of the product to damp hair, moving it through from root to tip. Lastly, comb through the evening before blow drying or air drying for the best results.

Over 10,000 shoppers have purchased the hair volumizer this month and over 9,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

“I have fine, badly thinning, damaged, aging hair and have been looking at wigs because I just can’t stand it,” one person wrote. “I bought a small bottle of this product based on a recommendation. My hopes weren’t high, and I was irritated by the expense. My delivery arrived just after I washed my hair, so I tried it immediately, and I am already wildly impressed! It truly is unscented, is not at all sticky, and does not give my hair a weird texture. I used it on my slightly damp hair and dried it upside down for added volume before styling. I am pleased to say my hair looks and feels like normal hair again!”

It’s “magic in a bottle,” according to another review. “Only used it on my crown, couple pumps on the sides, front, back, and middle. Gave it a brush and went to drying. The next Pic is immediately after drying it and coming outside! No flat iron, just the Color Wow XL! My hair is thin/fine (extensions from below my crown down), so getting the top to match in fullness can be daunting. It’s also a bit frizzy and always needs the flat iron after drying. Not with this! I’m in awe!”

If you’re looking to add more volume to your hair, head to Amazon now to snag a bottle; we know you’ll love the results, too.

