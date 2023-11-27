Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever looked at a celebrity and thought, “Wow, I want their hair”? That’s how I’ve felt about Nicole Kidman since I first laid eyes on her gorgeous auburn strands. Although she’s previously swapped out her natural red for blonde, I’ve still admired how long, thick and healthy her hair always looks.

Considering maintaining blonde can put a lot of strain on hair, it’s impressive that Kidman’s still has so much vitality. How does she do it? Well, she revealed to New Beauty that the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum has been a mainstay in her routine for years.

Get the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum (3-Pack) on Amazon!

Related: 50 of the Best Black Friday Deals Up to 83% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Black Friday sales are here! What’s on your list this year? Fashion? Beauty? Home essentials? Tech? No matter what you’re looking for, we’re here to help you grab the best deals! Discounts are rising higher and higher, […]

Kidman mentioned that she noticed her strands were “thicker, fuller and noticeably less frizzy” just weeks after the using the Gro Hair Serum in tandem with the brand’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner. That said, you don’t need to use all three products to see significant results. If your main goal is to thicken your hair and reduce shedding, the serum could do that in as little as 90 days.

Beyond boosting hair density, the serum may also help speed up new growth and enhance overall shine. The secret lies in the powerhouse ingredients: mung bean and red clover. The former is a native Asian plant that’s rich in biotin, while the latter naturally blocks DHT, a hormone known to trigger hair loss. Together they build up the microbiome of the scalp, creating ideal conditions for hair follicles and strands to thrive.

Get the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum (3-Pack) on Amazon!

Related: Hurry! Hunter Schafer’s Pink Crystal Earrings Are on Sale for Black Friday Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been non-stop admiring Hunter Schafer’s style as she promotes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — and now we can make it our own! The 24-year-old actress attended a screening of the movie in […]

Like many hair growth products, it can take weeks or even months to see significant results, but reviewers say that consistency is key and being patient pays off. “I waited 4 months to review this product to see if it was actually worth it—and it IS!” one shopper exclaimed on Amazon. “I used this product 3-4x a week following showers and have noticed increased growth in my baby hairs along my hairline and decreased fallout overall.”

Some people have even experienced results in as little as six weeks. “I was skeptical but decided to give this a try. After six weeks of use I see a noticeable difference in the thickness of my hair as well as length – I’m frankly shocked because I did not expect it to work at all,” another reviewer raves. “I am truly amazed and now, I will be a customer for life.”

Whether you’re experiencing postpartum hair loss or suspect your hair shedding is due to stress, the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum can help. Be sure to purchase on Amazon today, as it tends to sell out around the holidays. Add to cart and get ready for thicker, more luscious hair in the new year.

Get the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum (3-Pack) on Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!