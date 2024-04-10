Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From being a powerhouse human rights lawyer to marrying one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Amal Clooney is known for a lot of things. One specific thing we can’t stop obsessing over is her luscious locks. We can’t stop thinking about how it’s even possible to get her signature thick mane, usually styled into old Hollywood bombshell waves. Now we think we’ve officially found her secret!

In an interview with InStyle, one of Clooney’s trusted hairstylists, Dimitris Giannetos, graciously shared what he uses on her hair. For color? L’Oreal toning gloss. Volume? Color Wow’s Voluminizer. But the healthy hair line he most recently introduced to her towering tresses is Nutrafol. While he uses the Scalp Essence on her hair to promote a healthy scalp, he revealed he also uses the brand’s Hair Serum to “support visible hair thickness and strength.” It’s on sale on Amazon too!

Giannetos was also kind enough to give an exact breakdown of how he uses the product on her hair, so we can get her trademark tresses too. After a blowout, he applies “some drops” of the Hair Serum to increase thickness. Then, to complete the look, he adds some serum to the ends to “give it extra shine.”

The main ingredients in the power-packed formula include ashwagandha, Irish moss and sea buckthorn. For those unfamiliar with ashwagandha as a beauty ingredient — yes, it’s a potent anti-inflammatory, but it also promotes the production of melanin in the hair. Irish moss is included in the serum because it’s filled with hair-healthy ingredients, decreases the possibility of damage and generally makes her appear healthier. As if those two ingredients weren’t enough, the serum is topped off with sea buckthorn, which reduces breakage and prompts hair growth.

Further than just having Clooney and Giannetos’s stamp of approval, this hair serum also has the backing of over 1,400 shoppers who have given it a five-star review. What’s more, 5,000 bottles of the product have been purchased in just this last month. This shopper, who’s used tons of hair products for thinning, said this one has given them the “best result.” “I can see new growth everywhere that I use this serum,” they said. And though it’s a little on the pricier side, users like this one say it’s “well worth the money” for the results they’re getting.

