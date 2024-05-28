Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I would be lying if I said I didn’t love a good pair of comfortable leggings and my go-to jeans, but lately, I’ve been in a fashion funk. Since I’m always out on the go, I need a comfortable outfit to throw on so I can be ready in minutes, but my typical pants aren’t cutting it. That’s why I started shopping for casual yet chic two-piece sets on Amazon.

I immediately added the Anrabess Casual Matching Set to my cart. It caught my attention while scrolling through Amazon’s fashion section. I like that it includes a sleeveless top and a flared, relaxed fit. Better yet, you can snag the set in 17 prints and colors, and a variety of sizes.

Get the Anrabess Casual Matching Set (originally $52) on sale for just $42. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

What elevates this minimal set is the soft knit design that gives the pants a luxurious appearance. The top features a classic crew-neck silhouette with a split high-low hemline. Plus, it’s a pullover style, making it stretchy and not form-fitting (a win for hot summers).

One shopper called the set “classy.” They also added that it’s “true to size. The fabric is great quality and very durable. You can wear it as [loungewear] at home or to the office. It’s my go-to when I want to look cute and comfy. I accidentally put it in the dryer, and it didn’t shrink.”

Another five-star reviewer said, “This set did not disappoint.” Even when they realized the pants had more of a sweatpant material, they still loved the feel of them. “It was perfect, and the sandals and jewelry look so classy,” they said. “I got so many compliments the first time I wore it. I’m planning to wear it on our Amtrak trip next month because it’s so comfortable and doesn’t wrinkle.”

I was already convinced to buy the set, but what really sealed the deal was the on-page coupon that saves you 10%, which means you can snag this Anrabess casual look for $42 — a steal for two pieces! Now, I’ll be stocking up on multiple sets for every season.

