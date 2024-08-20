Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty editor, I always love experimenting with new products. Fresh foundation? I’m in. Popular perfume? Yes, please! Cult-favorite concealer? Sign me up!

But most of the time, I rely on my tried-and-true classics for my everyday routine. You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Below are 10 of my Amazon beauty essentials I can’t live without, from skincare to haircare. I swear by all of these staples!

Maybelline Liquid Eyeliner

Looking for a liquid eyeliner that won’t make a mess? Try Maybelline’s Hyper Precise. This pigmented product delivers a clean cat-eye without smudging or smearing.

Was $15 You Save 40% On Sale: $9 See It!

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

Dreaming of long, luscious lashes? With over 100,000 reviews on Amazon, Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara is a fan-favorite. Whenever I use this formula, my eyelashes always look extra long and voluminous.

Was $13 You Save 23% On Sale: $10 See It!

Lumify Eye Drops

Introducing one of my holy grail beauty products! Lumify eye drops reduce redness like magic, brightening and whitening your eyes in the blink of an eye. Celebrities from J.Lo to Jessica Alba love these camera-ready eye drops.

Was $13 You Save 15% On Sale: $11 See It!

L’Oreal Lumi Glotion

L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion is a multi-purpose powerhouse. Part skin tint, part highlighter and part primer, this glowy formula glides onto your skin so smoothly.

Was $17 You Save 18% On Sale: $14 See It!

Pixi On-the-Go Blush

Pixi’s On-the-Glow Blush is a travel must-have! On those days when I don’t feel like wearing much makeup, I just swipe this blush stick over my skin for a creamy pop of pink.

$18.00 See It!

Urban Decay Setting Spray

Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is a beloved beauty product for a reason! This lightweight spray locks in your makeup so it stays in place all night long.

$36.00 See It!

Dyson Airwrap

Yes, this multi-styler is pretty pricey, but I truly believe it’s worth the cost! Complete with various attachments that can dry, curl and smooth without extreme heat damage, this award-winning hair tool gives you the salon experience at home. Girl Math: If a blowout costs around $6o, then you’ll get your money’s worth from the Dyson Airwrap after 10 uses!

$599.00 See It!

Wet Brush Shine Enhancer

When my hair is wet after a shower, I use this Wet Brush to comb through my tangles. And when my hair is dry after styling, I use this Wet Brush to make my strands silky-smooth.

Was $16 You Save 38% On Sale: $10 See It!

Amika Dry Shampoo

Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo is the no. 1 bestselling dry shampoo on Amazon! This talc-free spray absorbs oil to freshen hair without any white residue. Bonus: the scent is absolutely incredible!

Was $28 You Save 4% On Sale: $27 See It!

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Another hair product I’m obsessed with is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. This invisible hairspray (that also smells amazing!) adds sexy volume and texture to my locks for lightweight hold.