As a beauty editor, I always love experimenting with new products. Fresh foundation? I’m in. Popular perfume? Yes, please! Cult-favorite concealer? Sign me up!
But most of the time, I rely on my tried-and-true classics for my everyday routine. You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
Below are 10 of my Amazon beauty essentials I can’t live without, from skincare to haircare. I swear by all of these staples!
Maybelline Liquid Eyeliner
Looking for a liquid eyeliner that won’t make a mess? Try Maybelline’s Hyper Precise. This pigmented product delivers a clean cat-eye without smudging or smearing.
Maybelline Sky High Mascara
Dreaming of long, luscious lashes? With over 100,000 reviews on Amazon, Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara is a fan-favorite. Whenever I use this formula, my eyelashes always look extra long and voluminous.
Lumify Eye Drops
Introducing one of my holy grail beauty products! Lumify eye drops reduce redness like magic, brightening and whitening your eyes in the blink of an eye. Celebrities from J.Lo to Jessica Alba love these camera-ready eye drops.
L’Oreal Lumi Glotion
L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion is a multi-purpose powerhouse. Part skin tint, part highlighter and part primer, this glowy formula glides onto your skin so smoothly.
Pixi On-the-Go Blush
Pixi’s On-the-Glow Blush is a travel must-have! On those days when I don’t feel like wearing much makeup, I just swipe this blush stick over my skin for a creamy pop of pink.
Urban Decay Setting Spray
Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray is a beloved beauty product for a reason! This lightweight spray locks in your makeup so it stays in place all night long.
Dyson Airwrap
Yes, this multi-styler is pretty pricey, but I truly believe it’s worth the cost! Complete with various attachments that can dry, curl and smooth without extreme heat damage, this award-winning hair tool gives you the salon experience at home. Girl Math: If a blowout costs around $6o, then you’ll get your money’s worth from the Dyson Airwrap after 10 uses!
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer
When my hair is wet after a shower, I use this Wet Brush to comb through my tangles. And when my hair is dry after styling, I use this Wet Brush to make my strands silky-smooth.
Amika Dry Shampoo
Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo is the no. 1 bestselling dry shampoo on Amazon! This talc-free spray absorbs oil to freshen hair without any white residue. Bonus: the scent is absolutely incredible!
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Another hair product I’m obsessed with is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. This invisible hairspray (that also smells amazing!) adds sexy volume and texture to my locks for lightweight hold.