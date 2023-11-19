Daily Deals Are Here! Shop the Best Amazon Black Friday Finds Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
We’re days away from Thanksgiving. While many of Us can’t wait to spend the day with our loved ones, we’re just as excited for Black Friday shopping deals. Best of all, you don’t have to wait until November 25 to begin your holiday shopping. Amazon is already slashing prices with their daily Black Friday deals. The fun started on November 17 and will run through November 24. Check out more deets here!
Since the sale is already in full swing, we have to talk about the fabulous finds! The week-long sale features discounts on some of our favorite things. Here are our top picks for November 19 — shop our favorites from the top sale categories below before they sell out. Get your fingers ready to hit that “Add to Cart” button!
Home
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — 42% off!
- Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System — 42% off!
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — 31% off!
- Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum — 55% off!
- Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine — 39% off!
Beauty
- Braun IPL Long-lasting Laser Hair Removal Device — 19% off!
- Braun Electric Razor — 18% off!
- Gillette Heated Razor — 30% off!
Fashion
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker — 38% off!
- Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses — 30% off!
- Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket — 62% off!
- Ray-Ban RB4105 Folding Wayfarer Square Sunglasses — 30% off!
Electronics
- Panasonic Full HD Video Camera Camcorder — 21% off!
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard — 38% off!
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Book3 — 29% off!
- ROCCAT Sense AIMO XXL Ultra-Wide PC Gaming Mousepad — 33% off!
- Nikon Z 50 with Two Lenses — 15% off!
- HP OfficeJet 200 Portable Printer — 18% off!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
