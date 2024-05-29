Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How does Demi Moore achieve her glass-like skin? A number of ways, of course. But there’s one secret she’s shared openly, by way of her makeup artist. It’s one of the products that gives her skin such a gorgeous sheen and texture, and here’s the deal: you can get it, too! We don’t gatekeep here, and if you want to use one of the same products Moore relies on to keep up with her skincare routine, you know we’re going to share it.

The BioEffect EGF Serum is just $157 at Amazon, and it’s well worth the entry fee. It’s jam-packed with hyaluronic acid, barley growth factor, and a number of other skin-loving ingredients that can transform your skin completely. According to NewBeauty, makeup artist Mary Wiles used the serum during the most recent Paris Fashion Week event to help “boost hydration and promote healthy-looking skin” as well as to “prevent and target signs of aging.”

Get BioEffect EGF Serum for just $157 at Amazon!

This serum is massively hydrating with all the glycerin, barley growth factor, and hyaluronic acid. It can increase hydration by up to 132% and skin thickness by 60%, with a boost to density by a massive 30%. In short, it brings serious results as well as wrinlke reduction, with up to a 63% decrease in the appearance of wrinkles and a 68% improvement in skin smoothness and firmness.

Ready to see what Demi Moore does to make her skin look so gorgeous? You’re going to have to grab this serum and see what it can do for you. Be sure to check it out and see how you can benefit.

