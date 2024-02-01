Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Carhartt has had a serious glow-up over the past couple of years. The workwear brand has become a star in the fashion world as more and more shoppers have come to love the high-quality, rugged pieces.

While Carhartt makes great women’s designs, we often find ourselves feeling jealous of the men’s offerings. So we’ve been thinking . . . if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em! It’s about time we grabbed a men’s cozy Carhartt hoodie for ourselves!

Get the Carhartt Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt (originally $60) now starting at just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 21 of the Best Fashion Finds for Every Type of February Occasion While we’re definitely looking forward to spring, we still have all of February ahead of us (and it’s 29 days this year). But that’s not a bad thing. There are so many different occasions to celebrate and enjoy, even when the temperature is freezing (or below)! From Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras to skiing and […]

This loose-fit, midweight sweatshirt is so much more than meets the eye — which is impressive, as we already love what we’re seeing. “I’ve been searching for something warmer than a sweatshirt, but with less weight and fluff of a jacket,” one reviewer wrote. “This is the first time in my life, I’m looking forward to being a return customer as I know I’m getting what I [paid] for.”

This cotton-blend sweatshirt is designed to help you “swing a hammer or relax with equal ease.” It has triple-stitched main seams for durability, a three-piece drawcord hood, a front handwarmer pocket and, yes, a Carthartt patch sewn onto that pocket!

The rib-knit cuffs and waistband earn extra points too, as they help keep cold chills out and warmth in!

One great thing about opting for a men’s Carhartt hoodie is the size range. Not only are there sizes from S-4XL, but there are also tall options, meaning you can grab one with extra length. If you were looking to wear this hoodie with leggings (or even tights), a tall size might be the perfect choice!

This hoodie is available in numerous colors, though we admit we’re definitely eyeing the soft red Sable right now. The sale price is just a bonus!

Not your style? Shop more from Carhartt here and explore other men’s fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us