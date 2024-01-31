Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we’re definitely looking forward to spring, we still have all of February ahead of us (and it’s 29 days this year). But that’s not a bad thing. There are so many different occasions to celebrate and enjoy, even when the temperature is freezing (or below)!

From Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras to skiing and relaxing by the fire, we’re going to help you get dressed for every type of February occasion. Shop our picks from across the internet below!

Valentine’s Day

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Date night will be unforgettable in this red and pink color-block Prettygarden dress. Such a beauty — and so affordable on Amazon!

2. That’s a Wrap! Chances are, the weather will be quite chilly on Valentine’s Day. Keep cute and warm in this Lulus sweater dress and a pair of tall boots!

3. We Heart This! Professional, adorable and so silky, this Flowyair heart-print blouse is simply a must for your Amazon cart!

4. Timeless Beauty! Stay classically chic this Valentine’s Day in either the pink or red version of this Maeve shirt dress from Anthropologie!

Galentine’s Day

5. Coquette Aesthetic! February 13 is for the gals! It’s the perfect occasion to embrace the coquette aesthetic with pieces like this bow-accented Lyaner blouse from Amazon!

6. Flower Power! Let’s not forget jewelry. These gold and white flower earrings from Lulus will earn you so many compliments from your friends at brunch!

7. Sweater Weather! Comfy yet cute as cute can be, this cable-knit sweater dress will look great with seamed tights and suede booties!

8. Jumping for Joy! Going out for a nice dinner with your girls? Make it a Galentine’s Day to remember in this satin jumpsuit from Abercrombie & Fitch. On sale!

Mardi Gras

9. Purple, Please! Mardi Gras falls on the same day as Galentine’s Day this year. Whether you’re in New Orleans or New York, celebrate with this striped Merokeety sweater!

10. Sparkle Motion! Going dancing or to a big party? You’ll shimmer in this multi-tone Superdown dress from Revolve!

11. Accessorize Me! Even if you keep your outfit simple, this Nvenf rhinestone headband will have you looking Mardi Gras-ready. Under $15 on Amazon!

12. Puff Sleeves, Please! The puff sleeves, asymmetry and ruffly skirt of this English Factory mini dress from Express are mesmerizing!

Snow Sports and Tubing

13. Hitting the Slopes! If you’re spending serious time in the snow, a warm, waterproof piece like this Lolë snow jacket is a must. On sale!

14. The Full Set! The best thing about snow sports is the fashion, in our opinion. Even if you’re just tubing, this GSOU insulated snow set needs to come along!

15. Double Duty! Want something you can wear in the snow or on a regular day? Check out this StretchSeal jacket from lululemon!

16. Beanie Babe! A hat is a must — but let’s level you up by going with a waterproof pick: this Leakdry beanie from Amazon!

Après-Ski

17. Best Lounge Set! Honestly? Après-ski may mean “after ski,” but we support the aesthetic even if you’ve never touched snow. This Aohite lounge set is just too good!



18. Cloud-Like Softness! This Amazon Essentials sherpa vest is seriously one of our favorite pieces for winter. So cuddly-cute!

19. Half-Time! If you don’t already own a half-zip sweatshirt, you need one. Even if you do, you still need this Abercrombie & Fitch half-zip!

20. Perfect Pants! Changing out of your snowy clothes and into these soft Gorglitter rib-knit pants is going to feel heavenly!

21. Last but Not Least! This Anrabess dress is a comfy pick everyone will love — and it comes in so many colors! Shop on Amazon!

