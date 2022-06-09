8 of the Best Bridal Jumpsuits for a Wow-Worthy Wedding Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! And she’s wearing not a dress, but a bridal jumpsuit! While we love a traditional wedding gown, some modern brides want a different, more unique look for their big day. Maybe you’ll wear it for a minimony, for the reception only or for the whole affair!

Bridal jumpsuits are sleek, chic and easy to move around in, especially compared to ballgowns and mermaid dresses. If you’re considering a bridal jumpsuit for your wedding, we wanted to gather up some of the best options for you, whether you’re marrying in a castle, on the beach or in a barn!

How We Picked the Best Bridal Jumpsuits

We took many things into account when shopping for the best bridal jumpsuits. Reviewer opinion certainly came into play, and we also considered different settings and how different fits and materials would affect things. Some weddings might call for flowy fabrics, while others might work beautifully with romantic lace.

We also wanted to explore different options for different budgets, which is why you’ll find jumpsuits ranging from under $50 to over $500 on this list. Of course, we also took ease of movement into account, and the “wow” factor obviously played a huge role! Lastly, we searched exclusively for white and ivory shades, though some of these jumpsuits come in other colors as well if you want to get even less traditional!

8 of the Best Bridal Jumpsuits

Lulus Forever Awaits White Satin Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

Best for a Chic City Wedding

This bridal jumpsuit screams city-chic to Us with its body-skimming fit and sleek satin. We absolutely adore the fluttery short sleeves and how the legs are cropped so you can play with any type of shoe style, whether you go for a simple pump or even a bootie!

Pros:

Stretch-woven satin for comfort and movement

Darted bodice adds flattering structure

Cons:

Less forgiving design may make finding the perfect fit more difficult. Try the Fit Finder!

Available at: Lulus

Ramy Brook Simone One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Best Luxury Option

If your budget is okay with a higher price tag (but still on the lower side for wedding looks!), then this Ramy Brook jumpsuit is absolutely worth checking out. The asymmetrical one-shoulder design is serving timeless beauty, and the wide leg pants are screaming “fashion icon”!

Pros:

Flattering knotted waist

Stunning in motion

Cons:

Our most expensive pick

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit

Best for a Casual Wedding

If you’re keeping things more casual in a backyard or at the courthouse — but still want to look fabulous in an unforgettable look — this jumpsuit is our pick. It was already so affordable, but it’s even on sale right now. The smocked torso and ruffled straps perfectly complement the wider legs!

Pros:

Fast, free shipping on Amazon Prime

High elasticity for a more forgiving fit

Cons:

May be slightly see-through, so be aware of undergarment choices

Available at: Amazon

Adrianna Papell Crepe Jumpsuit With Cape

Best Bridal Jumpsuit With a Cape

Who needs a veil when you can have a cape instead? This jumpsuit may have a structured appearance, but it’s stretchy and comfy so you can dance the night away without any issues. Just imagine how cool that cape is going to look in your pictures with your new spouse!

Pros:

Designer pick for under $200

Cape helps conceal hidden zipper closure

Cons:

Fewer size options currently available

Available at: Adrianna Papell

Lulus Divine Muse White Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Best for a Beach or Destination Wedding

This Lulus exclusive is flowy, strapless and just breathtaking, especially when placed on you in front of a beach sunset. Just imagine its light, white fabric paired with a sparkling headpiece or long, wavy hair to match the ocean waves!

Pros:

Wide tank straps have hidden no-slip strips

Fully lined

Cons:

More petite brides may need to hem the pants

Available at: Lulus

Lulus Britney White Lace Halter Jumpsuit

Best Lace Bridal Jumpsuit

While some jumpsuits can have an edgier vibe to them, some are all about true romance. This eyelash lace option could totally be seen in a fairytale — how about your own? It has a gorgeous halter neckline, a nude liner and a darted bodice. We love that it doesn’t need to be dry cleaned either!

Pros:

Over 180 reviews and a great rating

Design will visually elongate your legs

Cons:

May not be the best pick if you want extra bra support

Available at: Lulus

Mac Duggal Illusion Belted Jumpsuit

Best for a Vintage Vibe

How ethereal is the illusion bodice overlay on this Mac Duggal jumpsuit? And those ruffled trims! This was definitely love at first sight for Us. The belt at the waist gives this piece just enough of a modern kick to truly turn it into a classic yet trendy piece that could work for any year, and just about any bride!

Pros:

Also available in black for gothy brides

Trustworthy brand worn by celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow

Cons:

One of our pricier picks at nearly $400

Available at: Nordstrom

Lulus Haute Spot White Embroidered Lace Maxi Romper

Best Romper

Maxi rompers totally count for Us when it comes to bridal jumpsuits, especially when they’re as fabulous as this! The lace bodice, the high-rise shorts — and that sheer tulle overlay with its embroidered polka dots? The high-low effect this dress creates is just so unique too. You get the drama without the weight of a heavy skirt. You’ll be receiving compliments for years to come!

Pros:

Lightly padded cups built in

Great choice for warmer weather

Cons:

Recommended only for A to C cups

Available at: Lulus

Other Bridal Jumpsuits We Love

Looking for more? Shop some of our other wedding-related picks below:

