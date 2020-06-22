Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Never underestimate the wardrobe-revolutionizing power of good leggings. We spend nearly every day in them, after all. From getting our sweat on at the gym, to wearing with sweaters and tunics and, of course, just lounging around the house, a great pair of leggings rack up some major style miles in our wardrobe. The hard part isn’t finding ways to wear leggings but finding a pair that can withstand plenty of wear. In order for them to become closet mainstays, they need to fit perfectly — none of that sagging around the knees or too-tight waistband.

Seriously, finding a great pair of leggings is almost as hard as finding that perfect leather jacket or pair of jeans — and it shouldn’t be. Luckily for Us and every leggings lover out there, we found a pair that we can’t get enough of and they’re on sale at the Amazon Big Style Sale Event!

Check out the American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Jersey High-Waist Leggings on sale at Amazon for a limited time!

These leggings on Amazon are designed to fit our every specification. Forget having to try on dozens of pairs and hoping one is our perfect fit: These are literally made to fit our bodies! Each pair of American Apparel leggings is made with their signature stretch fabric. It’s a blend of cotton and spandex, designed to hug our bottom halves without any uncomfortable clinging. They’re also super soft so they won’t itch but are made to be supportive.

These leggings are moisture-wicking, too, so no need to worry about sweating through these in your next hot yoga class. And thanks to great fabric, we can avoid any embarrassing moments during our next Downward-Facing Dog.

The leggings look really great when teamed with a sports bra or a crop top. They’re designed to stay put and not slip and slide down even during even the most rigorous workouts. There’s even a small drop-in pocket for keeping track of cards, keys and any small items that can get lost. Our absolute favorite part is that these leggings are size-inclusive — sizes range from XS to 3X!

Each pair of leggings has garnered plenty of love from other Amazon shoppers! Many comments rave about how each pair truly fits like a glove, while others can’t get enough of how comfortable they are. Many shoppers who are mothers love when leggings hit above the belly button, which they say helps create the illusion of a flatter tummy.

The best praise, however, comes from several shoppers who not only loved the reasonable price of the line, but also admired just how well-made each one is. We know it’s real when even lovers of much higher-priced leggings can’t stop singing this brand’s praises!

Amazon doesn’t just carry leggings, however. They have so much more than that! We can also pick up hoodies, sports bras and much more. If leggings aren’t a go-to workout style for you, we got you! There are shorts, French terry fleece sweatpants and more, all perfect for either working out or for lounging with our favorite Netflix show.

