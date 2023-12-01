Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
No matter what event you’re headed to this holiday season, a velvet maxi dress is always a good idea. It’s sleek and sophisticated, modest-yet-classy and elegant in all the right ways. Plus, it can help keep you warm in comparison to slinkier styles, like we don around New Year’s. They’re long enough to keep your legs warm, and often appropriate for both day and night situations.
If you’re looking to find your next go-to dress for the office Christmas party or your family gathering, Amazon has some fantastic options which won’t break the bank. The retailer is practically overflowing with chic and affordable frocks to keep you looking great while you navigate the holidays. In fact, you can shop stylish dresses all year long at Amazon. But now that Christmas is just around the corner, it’s time to sift through Amazon’s selection of beautiful dresses to wear throughout the season. This one in particular tops our list — read on to find out why!
Merokeety’s fan-favorite velvet maxi dress is hitting all the high notes with fashion fans. It’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, with over 50 bought in the last month alone. It’s easy to see why it’s such a hit with savvy shoppers looking for their holiday looks. It’s made of luxurious velvet with a ribbed texture which remains glossy and smooth. Its long skirt drapes around your figure in a way that flatters all body types, making it airy and comfortable and appropriate for multiple seasons. And its flutter sleeves make it fun to do a little twirl in as often as you can. Most importantly? It has pockets! You know how rare a dress with pockets can be. We’re obsessed!
Plus, you can get this beautiful, functional dress in 20 different shades, from a deep caramel to a gorgeous dusty pink — which makes it the ideal candidate to team with a cozy jacket this winter.
Shoppers are positively gushing over the dress with some seriously effusive praise. “Beautiful dress that I have gotten so many compliments on,” one excited reviewer wrote. “It’s good quality and feels like a dream on.” Another shopper raved, “This dress is absolutely perfect!”
Whether you’re planning on seeing your family for a lavish holiday dinner or going out on a date this season, this dress is a fantastic fit. Take on the town in style with this velvet maxi dress from Merokeety.
See it: Get the Merokeety Velvet Maxi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
