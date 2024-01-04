Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Peach Fuzz may be Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year, but that doesn’t mean we’re suddenly okay with the peach fuzz on our face. Hair is natural, but it can be frustrating when it visibly stands out or is emphasized by your makeup. So many of us struggle with our upper lip hair too!

Many people use a dermaplaning razor to try to eliminate the hair on their face, but the process takes a while — and there’s always a possibility of nicking your skin or leaving yourself with razor burn. Eep! Let’s keep things quick, simple and discreet, shall we?

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover (originally $20) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This small facial hair trimmer, which is specifically designed for women, has over 140,000 ratings on Amazon (and counting). It’s a beloved device that pretty much all of us have been waiting for for as long as we can remember. It looks like a tube of lipstick, so you can just pop it in your purse for whenever those public bathroom lights seem to be highlighting every little follicle. It uses one AA battery — no wires!

This electric trimmer is made with stainless steel, featuring 18 karat gold plating. It’s hypoallergenic — and it’s gentle! No pain, nicks, cuts or bumps. The Butterfly Technology “removes hair by microscopically paring it down by a spinning head covered by a plate” for a smooth, non-irritated finish!

Another thing we love about this facial razor is that it has a built-in LED light so you can actually see what you’re doing. You know when you shave anywhere on your body, then step out into the sunlight and realize you missed so many spots? This could help prevent that!

This bestselling trimmer is designed for peach fuzz, lip and chin hair, but it can be used anywhere on the face or neck. You could even use it for shaping your eyebrows if you’d like to avoid plucking or waxing. You can peep through thousands and thousands of positive reviews to see how other shoppers use (and love) it. Just make sure you add it to your cart and place your order while it’s under $20!

