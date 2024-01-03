Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to keeping your skin healthy, moisturized, and radiant, exfoliation is the key. Don’t run to your nearest pharmacy to grab St. Ives and pulverize your face with walnut shells, though. You need a chemical exfoliant if you want your face to look the best it has in years. That includes a variety of acids and natural substances that scrub away dead skin cells to reveal gorgeous skin underneath.

The Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask is a powerful yet gentle exfoliating mask that works with all skin types, using rice polish to scrub the surface and fruit-based AHAs to brighten and remove dead skin cells at the source. Lactic and fruit acids help to resurface your skin and get rid of congestion and dryness, then aloe vera comes in to add hydration and comfort.

Get the Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask for just $28 at Three Ships! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you find yourself dealing with some or all of these frustrating skin problems, it’s nothing a good, gentle cleanser and a little exfoliation won’t fix. And you can get this very mask for just $28 from Three Ships so you can get started rehabbing your skin right away.

This crowd-pleasing mask has buyers raving, with over 200 five-star reviews.

According to Three Ships, 84% of users said their skin looked noticeably brighter after just one use of this mask, with 100% saying their skin was softer after one use as well.

“Super soft skin,” one wrote. “Love this product. Leaves my skin feeling super soft and supple. I use it 2-3 times a week and it never bother my skin.”

Another deemed it “clear and fresh,” adding: “This is my new favorite exfoliating mask! It is so light, and my skin feels sooo soft and fresh after each use. I don’t wear makeup often anymore but when I do a full face I love to use this mask at the end of the day. It leaves my pores feeling clear and not clogged.”

All you have to do to get similar results is cleanse your skin and use this mask to clear your face of dead skin cells a few times a week. With luck, you’ll see almost immediate results like the lucky buyers who already snagged theirs.

