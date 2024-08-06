Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Much like my personality, I want my hair to be big, bouncy and voluminous. The thing is, maintaining volume is a struggle with fine hair. Don’t get me wrong, I love my hair, but anyone with this hair type knows the struggle: Your mane can look full and bouncy as soon as you style it, then an hour later it’s already falling flat. In my experience, layering on volume-boosting products often makes things worse and weighs my hair down even more. What gives? From experience, it’s best to go back to the basics and opt for a volumizing shampoo and conditioner. More specifically, the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner.

I’ve tested out dozens of products designed to breathe life back into fine hair, yet none provide me with consistent, long-lasting results quite like this shampoo and conditioner. The secret is all in the ingredients, which pump up the volume immediately and over time. A combination of biotin, hydrolyzed keratin and chia seed oil create a powerful potion that enhances shine, combats dryness and amplifies bounce.

Biotin and keratin are both naturally produced by our body and are considered the building blocks of hair, helping it to grow longer, thicker and stronger. As for chia seed oil, this fatty ingredient acts as a thickening agent to promote a fuller mane. A quick rinse and repeat with the shampoo and conditioner infuses hair with these nourishing ingredients without weighing it down.

I rarely witness any major changes when I switch up my shampoo and conditioner, although the Ouai products are an exception. From the first use, I noticed that my roots appeared fuller, my hair beautifully cascaded down my back once dry and, most notably, I wasn’t reaching for my volumizing texture spray on day two, three or four hair. As someone who usually styles my hair with some sort of volumizing foam to achieve the lift I’m after, the final look I achieved using nothing but the shampoo and conditioner was amazing.

I’m not the only person who has fallen head over heels for this shampoo and conditioner, though. Almost 3,000 Amazon shoppers have experienced full, voluminous hair for the first time in their life, too. “I have had thin hair my whole life. It’s not like I expect it to change now that I’m 40. BUT! I think I have met my match for shampoo and conditioner,” one happy customer writes. “First off, these smell AMAZING!! Like, can I get the scent in a body spray?! But the real test was- will it make my hair feel thicker?! I have to say, I DO feel it is slightly thicker… but the kicker- my hair has grown an inch since using it! I kid you not! All I have to say is, I’m sold! If you have thin hair like me, I would most definitely give this one a try!”

I’ve never been one to repurchase shampoo and conditioner once I finish a set — I usually just move on to the next. This is the only set that I fall back to time and time again (I’m on bottle six!). If you have fine hair and want natural body that lasts, it’s time to try the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set. You can thank me later.

