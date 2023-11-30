Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s gifting season. For some, this evokes joy and festive humming about in the holiday spirit. For others, well, it incites panic and dread. What to buy? Who to consider? What do I buy the person who has everything? Take a deep breath, because we’ve got you covered.

People love something that shows personalization, thoughtfulness and careful planning. Give them a personalized PU leather-crafted toiletry bag — or “dopp kit,” if you will. There is nothing more attractive than beautifully organized totes that keep personal belongings in one place, whether they go with you on a trip or are stacked neatly at home. Customers are raving about the material too, saying, “The [PU] leather is of excellent quality,” and is “going to last a long time…a staple for travel & trips.”

Get the Xpanrous Personalized PU Leather Toiletry Bag for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Rated a number one bestseller in Amazon’s Handmade section, this high-quality bag is made in Turkey and comes in three different shades: light brown, brown, and dark coffee. Each bag is handmade with meticulous precision and care. The material is waterproof too, so it can accommodate a shaving kit, makeup or liquids — anything they cherish most for their personal needs. You can choose up to 12 different font styles for their engraved name, initial or one-word mantra. You can also choose where it is placed: front or top of the bag.

Often, we think of men for a bag like this, but this vegan leather tote is also a refined choice for all genders (After all, nearly everyone shaves or has a ritual of choice) and has a classic look that goes with everything. It makes for a great travel bag to pull out just before you land for a quick touch-up!

You could also tuck this toiletry bag neatly away in your trunk, storing any loose items in your car — or perhaps you could use it to help clear the kitchen table of remote work supplies at the end of the day. Either way, it’s a great selection for anyone on your list.

Reviewers are raving, saying, “This bag is so well made, feels like quality workmanship. The zippers are strong, it has compartments and a small hanger hook when opened.” Another reviewer added, “Extremely fast shipping, great quality [PU] leather, and engraving turned out amazing! Highly recommend!” This item usually ships within four to five days of placing your order, so plan accordingly! Add to cart now to ensure an on-time arrival for your special someone!

