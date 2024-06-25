Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best way to beat heat waves is with cool summer dresses. And for Us, comfort is key. When shopping for new dresses to add to your summer wardrobe, look for flowy ones that boast tons of color. Need an idea? Take a look at this new boho A-line sundress that’s $49 at Amazon.

The Prettygarden Boho A-Line Sundress is the dress of the season. According to shoppers, it’s flowy, comfortable and lightweight. The elegant dress features spaghetti straps that create pretty bows and subtle ruffles. Plus, the dress is lined, so you don’t have to be to worry about wearing additional undergarments. The sundress is also flowy, which makes it flattering for all figures.

Get the Prettygarden Boho A-Line Sundress for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The best part is that you can wear the dress for special events or while out and about. If you want to dress it up for a special occasion, pair it with heels, gold jewelry and your favorite bag.

Amazon shoppers are already raving about the summer dress. “The pictures don’t do it justice,” one five-star reviewer said. “It’s stunning! Really well made; I thought it would have a viscose feeling, but it actually feels like a cotton-linen blend. Fully lined, very comfortable and flattering, I will be wearing this dress a lot this summer to all kinds of events.”

“This is such a fun and adorable summer dress,” another wrote. “The print is great and slimming and the fabric is light and soft, great for warm temperatures. You can adjust the shoulder straps to provide more or less coverage at the top.”

A final shopper wrote: “The fabric on this dress is cool to the touch and will be fabulous when the weather gets hot. The fabric is liquid and drapes beautifully. It is doubled at the top, so undergarments are optional, and you will still be modest. The straps are adjustable, and you create bows at the shoulder, which are very attractive.”

Looking to add some new dresses to your closet? Snag this sundress now while it’s under $50!

