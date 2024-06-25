This Sundress Will Have You Saying ‘No Bra, No Problem’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For those of us with larger busts, it can be hard to find a sundress that looks good without a bra. It’s hard to find a dress that gives you any support without a bra. It’s a real issue. And it can keep us from wanting to wear sundresses. So we went on the hunt to find a dress that solves that issue, and guess what? We actually found one, and it’s worth adding to your wardrobe.

Once you lay eyes on the Feager Spaghetti Strap Sundress at Amazon, which is just $40, you’ll know you’ve found the dress that’ll not only support you, but keep you looking fresh and sexy, too. This affordable frock is made with lace and polyester with a V-neck bodice that supports the girls and keeps them where they should be. It has a backless lace foral battery and A-line style with a high waist and pleated design. It also has a smocked back to make sure you have plenty more room for your bust, no matter how large it may be.

It comes in a number of different colors, including pale pink, white, wine red, and other gorgeous shades that can complement just about any skin tone. And you don’t have to muddle it up with bra straps or cups showing since the dress will give you the support you’re looking for.

There are tons of beautiful dresses out there, but if you really want to put the girls on display without having to worry about wearing a bra, hiding the straps, or rocking a look you aren’t so in love with,

