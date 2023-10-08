Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Wish you could turn back time and shop Amazon Prime Day 2023 again? No need! The two-day shopping event is coming back this October, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

It can be hard to stay on top of your wellness game when the weather turns cold, but these early weight loss deals could be a huge help in the months ahead. Start shopping now!

Supplements and Cleanses

A supplement or cleanse could be the missing piece in your wellness journey!

Related: 10 Healthy and Realistic Snack and Soda Swaps to Make ASAP — All on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Confession time: We’re snackers. Big snackers. Does a day even count if it isn’t filled with salty, crunchy chips and sweet cookies and candies? How can we deny ourselves our favorite bubbly sodas? We simply won’t do it! […]

Workout Equipment

Who needs the gym? Work out at home with these awesome finds!

Fitness Devices

Fitness is now in the future — and these devices could change the game for you!

Related: Best Weight Loss Products: 6 Supplements to Help Shed Pounds Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Not everyone who wants to lose weight wants to go the route of the latest prescription craze — OR hours spent in the gym. And not everyone who wants to […]

Snack and Drink Swaps

More protein, fewer calories — keep these food and drink swaps in your pantry and fridge!

Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for other amazing deals!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Updated on October 5 at 2:03 p.m. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Teeth Whitening Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say cheese! Now that summer’s over, our tan has faded right along with our smile. Our teeth always look whiter when our skin has a sun-kissed glow! But don’t throw in the towel just yet. You can bring […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $10 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s almost time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is about to make its glorious return for fall, this time under the name of […]