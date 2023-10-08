Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Wish you could turn back time and shop Amazon Prime Day 2023 again? No need! The two-day shopping event is coming back this October, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
It can be hard to stay on top of your wellness game when the weather turns cold, but these early weight loss deals could be a huge help in the months ahead. Start shopping now!
Supplements and Cleanses
A supplement or cleanse could be the missing piece in your wellness journey!
- Aceworkz Saffron Extract, Weight Loss Support — was $30, now $19!
- One A Day Active Metabolism Multivitamin — was $10, now $8!
- Nobi Nutrition Women’s Fat Burner — was $30, now $20!
- Hey Girl Cleanse Detox Tea — was $28, now $20!
- Raw Fountain 3-Day Juice Cleanse — was $100, now $50!
Workout Equipment
Who needs the gym? Work out at home with these awesome finds!
- Sperax Walking Pad — was $300, now $199.99!
- Walito Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt — was $20, now $10!
- Tabeke Under-Desk Pedal Exerciser — was $50, now $30!
- Fiar Adjustable Dumbbells Set — was $70, now $50!
- WeGym Premium Yoga Mat — was $60, now $35!
Fitness Devices
Fitness is now in the future — and these devices could change the game for you!
- Renpho Smart Scale — was $35, now $20!
- Mindrose Smart Watch Fitness Tracker — was $70, now $40!
- Lookee A8 Arm Exerciser — was $100, now $70!
- 3DFitBud Step Counter — was $40, now $25!
- Renpho Smart Jump Rope — was $30, now $17!
Snack and Drink Swaps
More protein, fewer calories — keep these food and drink swaps in your pantry and fridge!
- Outstanding Foods Vegan Cheese Balls, 8-Pack — was $31, now $19!
- Quest Nutrition Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie, 12-Pack — was $29, now $24!
- Rip Van Wafels Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafels, 12-Pack — was $20, now $27!
- The Good Bean Crispy Favas, 50-Pack — was $31, now $26!
- Olipop Prebiotic Soda, Variety Pack — was $43, now $38!
Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for other amazing deals!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!