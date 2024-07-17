Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s get ready to rumble! Today is the last day to save big on everything from Apple products to activewear deals during Amazon Prime Day. The weather is nice and sunny, so we’re excited to spend more time in the great outdoors. Hot girl walks, Pilates classes and lengthy hikes are a few activities we’ve got lined up. Since we’re moving our bodies more, we’re focused on snagging comfy sports bras, leggings and running shorts.

Whether you’re on the hunt for activewear deals that hold up during high-impact workout classes or just looking for new pieces to lounge around the house in, you can snag activewear deals for under $25! We’ve rounded up affordable activewear pieces that will make you look and feel your best! Check out our top picks ahead.

Sports Bra and Top Deals Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Bestsellers always come in handy. This racerback top has cool mesh panels that allow air in and out. Shoppers purchased this colorful 1,000 times in the past month!

Short Deals Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t worry about uncomfortable sweat stains. These airy shorts have quick-dry fabric that absorbs wetness in a hurry!

Legging Deals Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Capris are trending right now, so of course, we had to include a pair of cropped workout leggings. These knee-length pants have sleek pockets to store your essentials!

Skirt Deals Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Tenniscore is one of this year’s biggest fashion trends. Serve up a sporty chic look in this high-waist tennis skirt!

