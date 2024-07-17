Your account
18 Slimming Better-Than-Spanx Shapewear Pieces on Sale for Prime Day

amazon
Happy Prime Day! After all the hype, build-up and excitement, today is the last day to grab all of your Amazon essentials — probably some paper towels and underwear, gifts for the months ahead, a new vacuum and some chic new outfits. (Full disclosure: We’re most excited about the fashion item deals!)

But whether you end up grabbing some new summer outfits or decide to rock the classics for the rest of the summer, looking like a million bucks starts with feeling great in your own skin. To do that, we recommend a confidence-boosting undergarment otherwise known as shapewear!

Shapewear serves various purposes, namely compressing, smoothing, shaping (of course!) and sculpting what you’ve already got in the most flattering way possible. Spanx is the brand that typically comes to mind, but Spanx is on the pricier side. If you want shapewear that’s equally (if not more!) comfy and flattering while remaining affordable, read on!

We gathered the best shapewear bodysuit, top and bottom deals during Amazon Prime Day that you won’t want to miss. These picks are selling out quickly though, so grab the sale prices while you can!

Bodysuits

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to shapewear, you can’t go wrong with a bestseller. This bodysuit comes in a beige hue that makes it invisible under clothes, even white ones! Designed to control your tummy, lift your butt and compress your thighs, this all-in-one body shaper will tuck you in — everywhere.

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Made of 90% nylon and 10% spandex, you can bet this cami top has the ideal balance of compression and stretch. It has a below-hip length to cover your entire midsection and keep everything smooth, sleek and flat. The scoop neck design also supports your chest!

Bottoms

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t find a better deal than this one! These thigh-slimming shorts are 72% off, a total steal considering over a thousand reviewers give them five stars. A ribbed waistband and high-rise fit ensure the shorts stay up while the thin fabric is soft on the skin — oh, and they add zero bulk whatsoever!

