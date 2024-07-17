Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the last day of Amazon Prime Day! Can you believe it? We’ve been anticipating the deals all summer long and all of a sudden we’ve reached the final 18-hour stretch. If you’re like Us, you’ve already been stocking up on all the best in home, beauty, tech and fashion and probably need to give your bank account a breather!

But we found some last-minute under $50 fashion pieces that are an absolute “yes”, adding exponentially to your style without doing the same to your credit card bill. These two-piece sets, dresses, tops, pants, skirts and accessories are classy and luxe, perfect for the modern gal. They’re guaranteed to become wardrobe staples for summer and beyond!

Since our picks are total steals, however, almost all of them are nearly sold out. If you find one you like, you’re going to want to grab it like your life depends on it . . . because your fashion life does! Best 25 deals below. Enjoy, friends!

Best Prime Day Two-Piece Set Deals

Wear these pieces together or separately . . . either way! You’ll be rocking a quiet luxury aesthetic that rich moms across town swoon over. Originally $41, now just $29!

Best Prime Day Top Deals

Something about satin just looks expensive! This v-neck tank top is one of the lightest, airiest pieces you’ll find, making it ideal for a sweltering second half of summer ahead. Originally $30, now $18!

Best Prime Day Dress Deals

Over a thousand people bought this dress last month alone, making it a number-one bestseller in formal dresses on Amazon. We adore the periwinkle blue hue! Originally $51, now $36!

Best Prime Day Pant and Skirt Deals

Linen is in! These loose and flowy pants are made of a rayon and linen blend, making them as soft as they are trendy. They couldn’t be easier to dress up or down! Originally $38, now $29!

Best Prime Day Accessory Deals

You’ve probably seen bags like these all over your Instagram feed, but you can snag your own for just $36. It’s retro, it’s chic and it’s perfect for whatever your day brings!