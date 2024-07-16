Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are a lot of style trends that go in and out, but one that we don’t foresee going anywhere is quiet luxury! Quiet luxury is best described as minimalist, luxe and understated, all while having a rich aura and classy vibe. It’s the TikTok famous “that girl” trend in a nutshell!

A lot of quiet luxury pieces are designer, but we’re all about saving money here. We found 23 pieces on sale for Amazon Prime Day that will give you the look of luxury without the hefty piece tag! These deals are bound to sell out quickly though, so if you want the look of luxury for less, lock in your luxe style with these outfits and accessories!

Whether a dreamy dress, set, bag or pair of sunglasses is on your wishlist, there’s an irresistible deal waiting for you at the other end of Amazon. The best part? It’ll be at your door in a couple of short days (or even hours)!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Yacht wife alert! This casual dress is the ideal summer outfit for all of your indoor and outdoor occasions. Dress it up with sandals, layered jewelry and an oversized tote bag!

Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing says luxe quite like a khaki and white combo. Both of these pieces can be worn with other tops and bottoms too, making for endless styling opportunities!

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t even have to pretend to be luxury with this one. The oversized tote is a rich mom classic, especially when it’s from a brand like Coach or Michael Kors!