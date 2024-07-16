Your account
You Don’t Want to Miss These Apple Deals During Amazon Prime Day

By
Apple Deals Amazon Prime Day
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Buying new devices often comes with a hefty price tag. That makes savings events like Amazon Prime Day even more special. Not only can you stock up on seasonal fashion essentials, but snag Apple deals on must-haves like Macbooks and AirPods!

Want to upgrade your electronics? The time is now! Apple has so many discounted items you won’t know which one to add to your cart first. The trusted brand has marked down everything from AirTags to smart watches. Plus, you can restock on phone chargers without breaking the bank. Read ahead to check out the best Apple products that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

 

Best Prime Day Apple iPad and Laptop Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re still living it up in the summertime breeze, but there’s no denying that back-to-school season is quickly approaching. Make sure you’re stocked with laptops and iPads to manage everything from researching schoolwork to binge-watching your favorite series!

Best Prime Day Apple Headphone Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether wireless or over-the-ear, headphones are the ultimate it-girl accessory. Rock out to your favorite tunes or listen to informative podcasts while you’re on the go with these noise-canceling finds!

Best Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Most of Us have precious information stored on our devices, so it’s important to stock up on helpful accessories that not only protect them from physical harm but also, allow you to keep track of them in the event that they’re lost or stolen!

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t know about you, but here at Us, we’re serious about closing the rings on our Apple Watches every day. Whether you’re keeping track of your fitness or a hands-free way to talk and text, you can’t go wrong with an Apple Watch!

