Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Buying new devices often comes with a hefty price tag. That makes savings events like Amazon Prime Day even more special. Not only can you stock up on seasonal fashion essentials, but snag Apple deals on must-haves like Macbooks and AirPods!

Related: Live Updates! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Deals and More Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sales over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

Want to upgrade your electronics? The time is now! Apple has so many discounted items you won’t know which one to add to your cart first. The trusted brand has marked down everything from AirTags to smart watches. Plus, you can restock on phone chargers without breaking the bank. Read ahead to check out the best Apple products that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Apple iPad and Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t know about you, but here at Us, we’re serious about closing the rings on our Apple Watches every day. Whether you’re keeping track of your fitness or a hands-free way to talk and text, you can’t go wrong with an Apple Watch!