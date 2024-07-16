Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day, the exclusive two-day sale we eagerly anticipate every summer, is here. We’ve already spent endless hours scouring for fantastic deals across all categories, and we’ve spotted exclusive fashion deals from our beloved brands. We’re definitely adding clothing from brands like Calvin Klein and Levi’s to our cart, but we need to remember to look at the shoes we’ve had on our wish list too.

If you’re a Crocs enthusiast, you know that the brand’s shoes are always in high demand. The good news is Crocs Classic Clogs are back in stock just in time for Prime Day 2024. But remember, the stock might not last long, so act fast!

Get the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs on sale at Amazon!

These Crocs are currently the number one bestselling shoes in the Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry category on Amazon. Their sleek design and universal black colorway make them a perfect match for any outfit. Whether you want to dress them up or down, these clogs are ideal for any occasion. They say being comfortable and fashionable go hand in hand. For instance, athleisure wear can be made to look so sleek when you go into the office. Need commuter shoes for the summer? Crocs will be there for you no matter what.

People have been accessorizing their Crocs lately as well. You can add Jibbitz charms (also on sale for Prime Day!), for example, to customize your Crocs and stand out from your friend group as you go out. If that doesn’t persuade you, take a look at your favorite A-listers who have worn Crocs, like Ariana Grande, Heidi Klum, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Priyanka Copra, Post Malone and more.

These shoes will make you feel like you’re walking on cloud 9. They feature Croslite material that cradles your feet, and the famous Sports Mode will keep your feet in place. Every pair of Crocs has ventilation ports that let your feet breathe, too. For every purchase of Crocs, you can get 90-day care coverage, during which you can either replace or return your Crocs as well. Well, what are you waiting for? Grab your size before it sells out!

