42 Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before They Sell Out — Sundresses, Sandals and More

By
Prime Day Style Deals
Photo by Skynesher/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it, and we’re so excited! While we can’t wait to shop home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale, we’re also swooning over the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of the style deals that will be marked down.

Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Deals and More

Get ready for a major fashion glow-up. You can channel viral aesthetics from tenniscore to office siren. Or you can stock up on warm-weather essentials like maxi dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day style deals! Check out our top picks ahead!

Prime Day Sundress Deals

Ready, set, glow! This dreamy, smocked maxi dress is on sale! We love all of the accents like the chic tiered style and one-shoulder design. Not to mention the breezy flowy fit! This dress ultra-stylish is beyond comfy, too!

Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals

Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this stretchy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!

Hurry! These Are the 21 Best Early Prime Day Bra Deals

Prime Day Accessory Deals

When we see a Michael Kors bag on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oversized tote bag! The bag is made of leather and has a classy MK canvas.

Prime Day Shoe Deals

Showcase your chic pedicure this summer with a pair of these comfy slip-on sandals. These slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.

15 Best Prime Day Loungewear Deals To Shop Now — Starting at $17

Katie Holmes's Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now!

Katie Holmes's Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now!

