Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it, and we’re so excited! While we can’t wait to shop home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale, we’re also swooning over the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of the style deals that will be marked down.
Get ready for a major fashion glow-up. You can channel viral aesthetics from tenniscore to office siren. Or you can stock up on warm-weather essentials like maxi dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day style deals! Check out our top picks ahead!
Prime Day Sundress Deals
Ready, set, glow! This dreamy, smocked maxi dress is on sale! We love all of the accents like the chic tiered style and one-shoulder design. Not to mention the breezy flowy fit! This dress ultra-stylish is beyond comfy, too!
- Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress — was $57, now $47!
- Zesica Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Mini Dress — was $50, now $42!
- Anrabess Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress — was $43, now $30!
- Votepretty Summer Beach Dress — was $59, now $25!
- Elescat Beach Boho Sundress — was $30, now $20!
- Hotouch Summer T-Shirt Mini Dress — was $33, now $28!
- Zesica Casual Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress — was $67, now $46!
- Newshows Halter Belted Sundress — was $46, now $40!
- Cupshe Lace Maxi Dress — was $60, now $48!
- Ultranice Floral V-Neck Dress — was $25, now $21!
- Faretumiya Graffiti Maxi Dress — was $21, now $15!
- Bluetime Floral Boho Beach Sundress — was $34, now $20!
- Newshows Ruffle Belted Sundress with Pockets — was $46, now $39
Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals
Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this stretchy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!
- Nirovien Sleeveless Baggy Jumpsuit — was $26, now $12!
- Anrabess One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumper — was $50, now $45!
- Dokotoo Loose Overalls Jumpsuit — was $33, now $15!
- Dokotoo Long Pants Jumpsuit With Pockets — was $28, now $15!
- Automet Casual High Waist Jumpsuit — was $36, now $30!
- Lacozy Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit — was $76, now $40!
- Zesica Strapless Belted Jumpsuit — was $60, now $44!
- Kirundo Wide-Leg Jumpsuit — was $49, now $40!
Prime Day Accessory Deals
When we see a Michael Kors bag on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oversized tote bag! The bag is made of leather and has a classy MK canvas.
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Bracelet — was $21, now $18!
- Livho Polarized Sunglasses — was $15, now $10!
- Realer Faux Leather Bucket Purse — was $46, now $36!
- Sojos Classic Round Vintage Sunglasses — was $20, now $15!
- Top Band Color Block Crossbody Bag — was $40, now $30!
- Banelu Small Sling Backpack — was $15, now $10!
- WearMe Pro Round Trendy Sunglasses — was $25, now $14!
Prime Day Shoe Deals
Showcase your chic pedicure this summer with a pair of these comfy slip-on sandals. These slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.
- Soda Topic Espadrille Flatform Wedges — was $40, now $26!
- Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal — was $50, now $30!
- Guess Genza Sneaker — was $89, now $56!
- Dolce Vita Flat Sandal — was $48, now $35!
- Ustogi Flatform Slide Sandals — was $36, now $31!
- Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe — was $45, now $35!
- KuaiLu Flip Flops for Women with Arch Support — was $20, now $16!
- Mysoft Cork Footbed Sandal — was $24, now $20!
- Goosecret Platform Sandal with Arch Support — was $30, now $20!
- Eqaudes Platform Espadrille Sandal — was $50, now $40!