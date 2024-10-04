Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We are officially days out from the next Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and the deals are already slaying — in dresses that is! Amazon has already marked down so many chic styles ahead of the big event on October 8 and 9, 2024, many of which align with the viral TikTok aesthetic. There’s tons to shop in the sale section, but we rounded up our 20 favorites here — and they go up to 64% off!

These dresses will have you looking as chic as a rich mom, whether you need a new style for brunching on Saturdays or going out with the girls on Fridays! We also added in a few styles for casual everyday occasions like school drop-offs or coffee dates and fancier occasions like wedding guest attire as well. If you end up loving a few styles, our best advice is to act fast! We don’t know don’t know how long the deals will last — happy shopping!

20 Chic Rich Mom Dresses on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Cozy-Casual Everyday Styles

1. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this cozy-casual mini dress for its soft knit fabric and for how easily it can go from being worn with slippers around the house to with boots for coffee dates!

2. Waist-Enhancing: Flatter your waistline with this tie-waist sweater dress that enhances your figure!

3. Very Versatile: Wear this tiered midi dress with flats and a denim jacket on work days and heels and some statement jewelry for happy hour!

4. Most Comfortable Maxi: This t-shirt-style maxi dress is so comfortable, it basically feels you’re wearing a lightweight blanket!

5. Very Cute Velvet: Perfect for fall festivities like winery-hopping or Oktober-festing is this velvet wrap dress that comes in several autumnal colors!

6. Goes-With-Anything Dress: We love how easily this tiered linen dress can go from being worn with boots and a denim jacket to heels and a trench coat!

7. A Best-Seller! Amazon shoppers love this tiered midi dress for its versatile design that can be worn with boots, heels and sneakers!

8. Best Sweater Dress: If you invest in one dress this fall, make it this versatile sweater dress that’s as comfortable as it is chic!

9. A Fall Favorite: Making the perfect pumpkin patch style, this mini sweater dress can easily be paired with boots, a flannel jacket and wide brim hat!

10. Boho Babe: This boho embroidered maxi dress makes a fantastic style for things like fall family pictures and picnics in the park!

Bold and Beautiful Brunch Styles

11. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this smocked maxi dress for its waist-slimming design, puffy long sleeves and gorgeous printed fabrics!

12. Stand-Out Skirt: With its floral flared skirt, this two-tone maxi dress looks way more expensive than it is!

13. Here for the Halterneck: This halter-neck midi dress comes in so many fall-themed colors like olive, orange and burgundy!

14. Eye-Catching Colors: Make the most out of your money with this smocked, swiss-dot midi dress that can be worn for date nights, brunches, bridal showers and more!

15. Flirty and Feminine: Embrace your flirty, feminine side with this boho-style maxi dress that has cute ruffle sleeves, a smocked upper and lace details!

16. Fall Florals: Florals for fall may not be groundbreaking, but they’re extra chic with this smock-waist mini dress!

Easily Elevating Work and Wedding Guest Styles

17. Our Absolute Favorite! A number one best-seller, Amazon marked down this ruffled pencil dress that has some cute vintage flair!

18. Perfect Pencil Dress: This pencil midi dress is perfect for important meetings, interviews and special occasions!

19. A Shopper Favorite! Look like a rich mom at a fancy event with this polished wrap dress that features a sheer swiss dot fabric, a tie waist and ruffled sleeves!

20. Sleek Strapless: Wear this strapless maxi dress alone in the summer and with a cute jacket in the fall!