Now that the weather is steadily in the 70s, our favorite celebrity rich moms are showing Us how to dress for it! Katie Holmes was recently spotted in a trench coat, a cardigan and wide leg jeans, while Jennifer Garner was seen opting for some slim fit jeans and a blazer. We want our wardrobe to look just chic in these temperatures, so we rounded up 17 chic and layerable pieces for dressing like a rich mom in 70-degree weather.

Dressing for 70-degree weather is all about the art of layering, as we know that fall temperatures can easily fluctuate throughout the day. Our roundup consists of base layer pieces like pretty fall blouses, as well as cardigans and cute jackets that’ll keep you warm when the fall breeze comes through. It also consists of chic and trending pants and skirts that’ll pull the full layered outfit together. Nail rich mom dressing in 70-degree weather with our lineup below — starting at just $11!

17 Chic and Layerable Pieces for Dressing Like a Rich Mom in 70-Degree Weather

Step 1: Beautiful Blouses and Base Layers

1. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this lightweight tunic top for its versatile style and cozy knit fabric!

2. French Girl Chic: Emulate the chic French girl vibes this fall just like a rich mom would with this striped boat neck top that comes in several color options!

3. Pleats Please! Better than your basic top this pleated style also features puff sleeves and smocked wrists!

4. Try it Textured: This textured long sleeve top adds some subtle visual interest to your outfit, without being too overwhelming!

5. Fabulous Florals! You can’t go wrong with this flowy floral top in the fall for everything from work to weekend festivities!

Step 2: A Cozy Sweater or Cardigan

6. Our Absolute Favorite! This cap sleeve knitted top is our favorite for its cozy-chic design that can be layered with a long sleeve or worn along!

7. Oversized Perfection: Sometimes you just need an oversized sweater like this style to embrace the cozy vibes on cool days!

8. Crocheted Cutie: We can picture rich moms wearing this crochet knit sweater with some elevated jeans for a casual lunch or with leggings for school drop-offs!

9. An Everyday Staple: A staple in 70-degree weather is this long knit cardigan that even has pockets for keeping your hands warm!

Step 3: Some Versatile Pants, Jeans or a Skirt

10. Our Absolute Favorite! These retro-style jeans are our favorite for their cropped design that can show off your favorite fall boots, flats, heels and more!

11. Cozy Corduroy: Rich moms with cool girl style will love these baggy corduroy pants that can go with sweaters, long sleeves and jackets too!

12. Effortlessly Chic: Pair these relaxed cargo pants with a blazer for a day in the office and a denim jacket on the weekends!

13. Beautiful Barrels: Try out one of the biggest fall denim trends with these barrel jeans that come in several washes like light, white and black!

Step 4: A Chic Blazer or Jacket

14. Our Absolute Favorite! Coffee dates, apple picking and football games are just a few of the places that you can wear this best-selling plaid shacket!

15. The Perfect Puffer: This vintage-looking quilted puffer jacket can easily transition with your wardrobe from fall into winter!

16. Outfit-Elevator: Transform your outfit from bleak to chic with the herringbone structured blazer that’s also a best-seller on Amazon!

17. Quiet Luxury Queen: If quiet luxury is your vibe, you’re definitely going to want this tweed blazer that features chic gold button details!