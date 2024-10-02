Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we love about fashion, it’s that we don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like it. When it comes to refined and polished trends like quiet luxury, there are stylish pieces like luxe-looking dresses that achieve rich mom style without putting a dent in your bank account. That’s why we compiled this chic list of rich mom dresses that are $40 or less!

This list features something for everyone. Moms who juggle school drop-offs and rehearsal pickups can relax in versatile, loose-fitting options. Moms who enjoy a night on the town every now and then will feel comfortable and stylish in flattering sweater dresses. There are even options for working moms and moms who enjoy lounging around. Take a peek at our top picks ahead!

1. Trending Topic: This Zesica dress may be a new release, but it’s already making a lasting impression on shoppers. The sophisticated midi features a color-block design embellished with jewel-encrusted pearls as buttons — $40!

2. Casual Slay: Everyone needs an elevated basic that can be styled up or down at your leisure. You can throw this long-sleeve dress on for daily school drop-offs or upgrade the look with heels and accessories for business meetings — $34!

3. Laidback Look: This sweatshirt-style dress is perfect for low-effort days when you want to look cute without doing too much — was $37, now just $33!

4. LBD: It may not be a common occurrence, but rich moms enjoy nights out on the town too. This sleeveless mini is perfect for layering with everything from denim and moto jackets to blazers and thigh-high boots — $30!

5. Dressy Wrap: We love how sophisticated wrap dresses look. This short-sleeve number features slimming ruching along the stomach — $31!

6. One-Shoulder Moment: This one-shoulder dress looks so glamorous. It’s perfect for formal fall weddings — was $40, now just $38!

7. Loungewear: Tired of wearing linty leggings and frumpy tees around the house? This maxi-length T-shirt dress is equal parts comfortable and casual. Best of all? You can dress it up if you’d like to wear it to run errands or to brunch — $30!

8. All About the Accents: This long-sleeve dress features a unique Peter Pan collar — $32!

9. Fun Florals: Now that fall is upon Us, it’s only right to sport fun florals. This long-sleeve dress features dreamy dark flowers — was $40, now just $28!

10. Textured Turtleneck: Get all dressed in this eye-catching turtleneck dress — was $37!

11. Elevated Basic: This curve-hugging midi dress is so versatile. It has ruching along the bodice that doubles as tummy control — $30!

12. Fitted Knit: This sweater dress features a button-down detail and flattering knit fabric — was $39, now just $33!

13. Last but Not Least: This all-white dress features a fun sweetheart neckline and sassy side slits — was $37, now just $40!