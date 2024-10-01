Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you love rocking cozy fashion essentials, your closet is probably stocked with leggings. They’re versatile pieces for any wardrobe because you can dress them up with mini skirts and blouses or wear them with sports bras during your hot girl walks. Since we get so much use out of them, upgrading your repertoire with new ones for fall is only right.

Leggings are super popular, but finding high-quality ones often presents a problem for many shoppers. Will they fit your waist and thighs? Do they offer tummy control or shaping? Will they begin peeling after one or two washes? There are endless things that many of Us consider before adding a new pair to our shopping carts online. With that in mind, we searched through Amazon for some of the best leggings that will last this fall and beyond. Keep reading to check out our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With over 51K ratings, it’s safe to say that these full-length leggings are a hit with shoppers. They’ve been purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month. Best of all? They’re on sale for just $23!

2. We Also Love: Not only do these comfy leggings feature pockets, but they come with built-in tummy control!

3. Illusion: These wide-leg leggings feature a criss-cross V-cut style waistband that makes the waist disappear!

4. Cozy Pockets: Don’t worry about misplacing your items when you’re on the go. These tummy-control leggings come with built-in pockets. Even better? They were purchased more than 3,000 times last month!

5. Tapered Cutie: Not a fan of flare-leg silhouettes? Snag these tapered-cut leggings!

6. Lofty Length: Tall fashionistas often come across pant styles that don’t reach the bottom of their legs. Luckily, these soft leggings are tall girl-approved!

7. Secure Vibes: Some leggings are so opaque that you can see right through them. Don’t worry about your undies peeking through in these heavyweight leggings!

8. Versatile Find: You can wear these faux leather leggings everywhere. In the mood to relax? Pair them with a graphic tee, denim jacket and thin sneakers. The fun doesn’t stop there. You can dress them up with a collared blouse, blazer and knee-high boots!

9. Autumnal Hues: These butter-soft leggings feature a high-waist silhouette and come in a fall-approved rust shade!

10. Multi-Pack: Finding a pair of comfortable leggings is one thing, but finding a multi-pack set is a next-level slay. These high waist, tummy control leggings come in a pack of seven!

11. Last but Not Least: If you love capri-style trousers, you’ll want to check out these cropped, high-waist leggings!