We’ve officially moved into cozy season and there’s nothing quite as cozy as a pair of loose fall pants that are actually comfortable to wear. However, just because they’re loose and comfy doesn’t mean that they can’t slim out the figure as well. In fact, our roundup consists of 17 pairs that can actually do both!

Our lineup of pants below have mastered the art of having a loose-fitting design, but still making the figure look slender. They also span across more than just one category and include everything from cozy and casual styles, to jeans, trousers and more. They make a great buy for when you’re a bit bloated from your favorite comfort food, but still want to look lean and confident!

17 Loose Fall Pants That Are Actually Super Slimming — Jeans, Trousers, Leather and More

Cozy and Casual Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite! A classic fall fabric, we love these corduroy trousers for their autumn-themed color section that consists of brown, red, orange, olive and more!

2. Luxe Linen: These breezy linen pants from Quince have an elastic, drawstring waistline that adjusts to fit your stomach perfectly!

3. Sweater-Style: Cozy up after a long day in the office in these ribbed sweater pants that can also be dressed up with a jacket and boots!

4. Everyday Staple: Great for picking the kids up from school or heading to the gym are these mid-rise wide leg pants from Lululemon that come in several muted fall tones!

5. Perfect Palazzos: The wide leg palazzos can easily be dressed up with heels and a blazer for a day in the office or down with tennis shoes and a sweater for a coffee run!

6. Fabulous in Free People: If you’re a fan of the boho aesthetic, you’ll love these loose and baggy pants from Free People that come in several fall-style colors!

Dressy Work Trousers

7. Our Absolute Favorite! These tailored-style business trousers are not only an Amazon best-seller, they also come in several length sizes to choose from like short, regular and long!

8. Fabulously Flowy: There’s something about these oversized flowy pants that make your legs look smaller than they are!

9. Khaki Queen: These low-rise wide leg pants from Abercrombie come in a khaki color that’ll pair with all of your fall-inspired tops!

Your New Favorite Jeans

10. Our Absolute Favorite! A top trend for fall, we love the way these blue barrel jeans help to trim the silhouette!

11. Beautifully Baggy: We think these baggy curve-love jeans from Abercrombie would look best with some heels or a fall boot!

12. Here for the High Waist: Helping to slenderize both the waist and the legs are these high-waisted baggy jeans that come in several washes like white, blue and black!

13. Vintage-Style: Giving 70s vibes, these vintage-style Levi’s jeans will bring a fun retro feel to your outfit and closet!

Fun Going Out Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite! Bring your outfit a fashionable edge with these cropped leather pants that go with tennis shoes, heels, boots and more!

15. Luxe Leopard Print: Take a walk on the wild side in these loose leopard print pants that feature an elastic waistband, a pull-on style and side slant pockets!

16. Silky-Chic: Swap out your usual silk slip skirt for these silky drawstring pants that can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down with a sweater and flats!

17. Lovely Lace: A major fashion trend right now are lace wide-leg pants like this pair from Topshop, which are best paired with a pair of Spanx underwear, an oversized sweater and some matching heels!