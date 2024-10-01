Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s anything we want to craft our wardrobe this fall, it’s the way fashion boutiques in the Hampton’s can master the art of making a loose top look incredibly slimming. What we don’t want is the price tag associated with shopping at those ritzy New York boutiques. That’s why we rounded up these 17 loose and slimming fall Hampton’s boutique-style tops that start at just $14.

When it comes to fall tops, Hampton’s boutiques are switching out their breezy summer linen styles and replacing them with cozy oversized sweaters and flowy floral tops. Our roundup has several of those styles, as well as, flannels and everyday basics. They’re great for doing all of the fall things such as tailgating at your favorite team’s football game, going to a winery or going apple picking. The best part is that they’ll also be loose enough to cover up any fall food-bloating and will still keep you looking lean and feeling confident.

17 Loose and Slimming Fall Tops That Look Straight out of a Hampton’s Boutique

Loose and Slimming Cozy and Cute Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This lightweight knit sweater is our top favorite for its charming crochet design and soft knit fabric that basically looks like it’s from Anthropologie!

2. Love to Layer? Layer this cap sleeve sweater with a denim jacket for fall bonfires or a trench coat for coffee dates!

3. Oversized Perfection: A best-seller on Amazon, we love this oversized pullover sweater for its versatile design that can be worn with everything from jeans to slip skirts!

4. Pretty Puff Sleeve: A perfect fall style, this puff sleeve sweater top keeps you warm with its knit fabric but also cool with its short sleeve design!

5. Check out the Checkered: This checkered-style sweater adds some fun to your outfit without being too overpowering!

Loose and Slimming Easy Everyday Styles

6. Our Top Favorite! Wear this v-neck tunic top with jeans, a wide brim hat and booties for fall activities like apple picking, winery-going and farmer’s market-hopping!

7. A Better Basic: Make sure your fall basic selection is up to par with this long sleeve pleated top that goes under blazers, moto jackets, trench coats and more!

8. Pretty in Polka Dots: This bohemian-style polka dot top has flowy sleeves, a smocked upper and a v-neck design!

9. Lovely Lace Details: We love the way this lace short sleeve top is a basic tee, but still has cute and fashionable features!

Loose and Slimming Fabulous Flannels

10. Our Absolute Favorite! Don’t let fall go by without embracing a cute and cozy flannel like this best-selling style!

11. Chic Shacket: This chic flannel shacket can be worn as an extra layer over t-shirts or alone as an oversized plaid top!

12. Fall Vibes Unlocked: No matter how you style this v-neck plaid top, you’ll be embodying all of the fall vibes with its eye-catching flannel fabric!

13. We Love a Waffle Knit: Use this waffle knit plaid top as a light fall layer on cool days or by itself with jeans on warmer ones!

Loose and Slimming Floral Finds

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This scoop neck floral top is one of our favorites because of its chic design that instantly elevates any pair of jeans, trousers or a skirt!

15. A Best-Seller: A top seller on Amazon, shoppers love this short sleeve floral top for its no-fuss design that can be worn for everything from coffee dates to school drop offs!

16. Bold and Beautiful: Go for bold this fall with this vibrantly-colored floral blouse that’s sure to make a statement!

17. Boho-Chic: This flowy floral top takes the boho fashion aesthetic up a notch with its chic print selection and elevated design!