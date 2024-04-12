Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter the time of year, it’s always date night season. Now that spring has finally sprung, it’s time to unlock fun date night-approved outfits you can wear outdoors. You know, just in case you get a calendar invite for a cute picnic at a nearby park or decide to have a romantic rooftop dinner. Amazon’s The Drop has many date night-approved looks that will fit you like a glove and impress your partner. Sounds like a win, win to Us!

Related: This Tropical Halter Dress Is a Gorgeous Look for All Your Spring Flings Looking for something a little different to wear while the weather’s warm? How about a halter dress that works for just about every body? Amazon’s The Drop has you covered, especially if you love the freedom a halter dress gives you with no sleeves to get in your way and a maxi dress length to […]

If you’re looking for a versatile look fit for date night and beyond, check out The Drop’s Yasmin Tank Dress for just $45! You can’t go wrong with this flattering number. You’ll feel comfortable during interactive dates like miniature golf or bowling. At the same time, you’ll be dressed appropriately if you end up in an upscale restaurant. Best of all? It’s great for everyday wear too.

Get The Drop Yasmin Tank Dress for just $45 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This rib knit sweater dress has a snug fit and flatters the body. You can order up a size if you want a bit more room. The scoop-neck design and side slit are the two accents we like most. Additionally, it comes in 11 shades, ranging from classic black to sky blue and fire orange. Of course, there are neutral options for minimalist fashionistas and brighter colors like jade and ocean blue for shoppers who love vibrant hues.

Get ready to have fun because the styling options are endless. If you’re going on a casual date, pair this look with your cutest spring sandals and a lightweight denim jacket. Want to look more dressy? Team it with your favorite espadrille wedges and a cardigan. You can even style it with open-toe heels and a blazer if you’d like to wear it to work.

Are you ready to update your date night looks this spring? Check out Amazon’s The Drop for flattering looks your partner will love. This tank dress is a great place to start!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get The Drop Yasmin Tank Dress for just $45 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.