We want to look and feel our best all year round, of course, but multiply that want by 20 during the summertime! Summertime is seemingly synonymous with pool time, a fun yet occasionally intimidating endeavor for those with issues like bloating or those who feel self-conscious in a swimsuit. It’s all out there!

We can’t help you with the latter since you’re already an absolute stunner and have nothing to be self-conscious about — but if bloating is your issue, we may have found a holy grail! There are plenty of natural ways to relieve bloating including drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, eating plenty of fiber and stretching, but if you’re doing “everything right” and still can’t seem to shake it, get excited — this drink mix will make the anti-bloating cocktail of your dreams! It’s a great alternative for (or in addition to) your real bloat-inducing cocktail.

This mix contains six digestive enzymes that break down food and make it easier for your body to absorb nutrients, reducing gas production at the source. Balanced gut health is key to better digestion, so the mix is also equipped with probiotics and prebiotics from cassava and LGG that feed the “good” bacteria in your gut. Oh, and don’t forget vitamins — each serving contains vitamins B and C that load your system with immune-boosting antioxidants!

The drink has a light, sparkly lemon flavor, a refreshing zing that’ll give you midday energy when you feel like taking a nap. And since each serving is individually wrapped, you can bring a stick to the beach, to work, to the gym or anywhere else your day takes you. Just empty one stick into 12 ounces of cold water, stir until dissolved, drink and let the debloating magic happen!

If you really want a tasty bev, try adding this drink mix to sparkling water. You’ll be convinced you’re drinking a sugary sweet soda! And for those who love the idea of a bloat-free beach day but aren’t a fan of lemon, you can grab packets in mixed berry flavor instead. Whichever you choose though, you’ll look forward to hydrating this summer — guaranteed!

So if you’re ready to hit the beach with confidence, energy and a detoxed feel, grab a sun hat, bathing suit and a stick or two of these digestion saviors and get to tanning!

Get the VitaCup Super H20 Bloating Relief and Digestive Health Drink Mix Packets for $20 (originally $22) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

