For a good portion of my adult life, I traveled to and from the office wearing a North Face backpack. While it wasn’t the most stylish look, especially with dress pants and a blouse, I needed something functional, something I’d be able to fit all of my stuff in. It’s better to have everything and look a little funky than vice versa, right?

Now that I’m old(er) and wise, I realize that the ultimatum shouldn’t have even been an ultimatum in the first place. There’s no need to choose between functionality and style — not when bags like this one exist! It looks like my favorite Michael Kors bag yet it has the secret internal design of a computer bag. It’s a working girl’s dream!

This number-one bestseller fits a large 15.6-inch laptop, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Along with the padded laptop compartment, this bag has two large compartments with magnetic closures, one zipper pocket and three open pockets. There’s room for all of your essentials and more!

With an adjustable handle ranging from 9.4 inches to 13.4 inches, this bag is suitable as either an over-the-shoulder tote or a handbag. The bag itself is 16.5 inches long and 11.8 inches tall, so you’re guaranteed to nail the oversized bag look! Plus, smooth vegan leather gives it a luxe flair.

To make it even more classy looking, this tote has dainty hardware, elegant stitching, studs to keep it upright and fringes for added style. Versatile is an understatement! You’ll want to bring it everywhere from the office to the park to a dinner with your boo. If you opt for the black, it goes with everything, too!

We love the look of this bag with wide-leg jeans, a Euro-girl blouse and summer sandals for the day-to-day, but you can easily dress it up with dress pants and a blazer. It also works for casual occasions like picnics or walks. Like we said, you’ll want to bring it everywhere!

This bag comes in seven different colors, all of which look 110% luxe —nobody would ever imagine this bag is under $100! I chose black since I’ll be using mine for work, but you can’t lose with any of the hues. Mine is set to arrive this week, so I’ll be quickly moving in and experiencing what thousands of reviewers can’t stop talking about!

Get the Ecosusi Laptop Tote Bag for $53 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

