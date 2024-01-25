Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s time to clean out and restock your underwear drawer! It’s the ultimate refresh, and it’s way underrated. Just like your other clothing, your underwear should be comfortable, sleek and a reason to smile in the morning.

If you’re sick of VPLs (visible panty lines), digging waistbands and stuffy fabrics, you’re in the right place. These seamless thongs are the number one bestselling women’s fashion item on Amazon at the time of this article’s publication. Yes, on the entire site! And they’re on sale!

Get the Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear, 5-Pack (originally $22) on sale for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you have experienced the discomfort of a badly designed thong, we feel your pain and understand your hesitation. But if any underwear is going to convince you to give the style one more try, it’s this thong.

With over 61,000 reviews and an overall 4.6/5 rating, the odds are definitely in your favor with these thongs. Everything about them is exceptional. They should be totally invisible even under tight clothing — and they should basically feel invisible to. They’re made with a soft, stretchy, ultra-breathable mesh fabric to keep you cool and comfy.

These thongs also score major points for their price — which was good even without the sale — and their color options. You could grab one five-pack of solid, neutral shades and another with leopard print or florals!

“Look. I don’t write a lot of reviews, but these undies earned it,” one shopper wrote alongside their five-star rating. “I absolutely can’t wear anything else anymore.” Another happy customer declared that they delivered “comfort like no other,” stating, “I honestly forgot I had them on because they’re so comfortable and don’t show.”

These thongs come in nine different five-packs for you to explore. They’re also available in sizes XS-XXL. Scroll down the Amazon page to find the size chart with measurements. We don’t know when this deal will end, so we just say to grab your favorite pack(s) fast!

Not your style? Explore more undergarments from Voenxe here and check out more women’s fashion bestsellers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

