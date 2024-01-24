Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m very particular about my underwear — they need to be comfortable, cute… oh, and they must be a thong cut. When I tell friends that I only wear thongs, it garners looks of horrors and responses like, “Why would you ever do that to yourself?” and, “Ouch!”

Listen, I get it. Every woman has been scarred by a horrific thong experience that most likely involved one of the most painful wedgies of their life. I can relate (and have experienced that for myself!), but I simply can’t stand the look of underwear lines. So, it’s been my mission seek out soft, stretchy designs that don’t leave me uncomfortable or in pain.

I’ve tried dozens of options over the past 12 years, and no thongs compare in comfort or style to the Hanky Panky Lace Thongs. I gave these undies a shot after learning they’re Jennifer Aniston’s favorite — because anything the A-list icon likes must be good! I must admit, I was smitten from the moment they arrived at my door.

First things first, I love how pretty the lace looks. While lace often gets a bad rep for being itchy, these lacy wonders feel silky smooth to the touch and don’t rub uncomfortably against the skin at all. Beyond the lace, I appreciate that they’re also designed with a cotton gusset for some breathability — an important feature for all women’s underwear. Plus, you may notice that there aren’t any size options, but these babies have some serious stretch and can fit sizes 4 to 12.

I know a five-pack comes with a bit of sticker shock. At $120, this isn’t Victoria’s Secret five for $25 deal — but the quality far outperforms any other thongs in my rotation. The super stretchy lace doesn’t start to unravel after a few wears or cycles in the wash. I’ve been wearing my Hanky Panky thongs for almost two years, and they still look just as fresh as the day I unboxed them. I’d purchase them at regular price any day because of how much I adore them. However, I’m going to stock up since select colorways are 50% off at Nordstrom.

This sale comes just in time for Valentine’s Day — so boys, if you’re shopping for your lady, this is the thing to grab (but don’t forget the chocolates or roses!) Even if you’re not shopping for someone special, these thongs are very “treat yourself worthy.” I may not have any Valentine’s plans, but as a strong, independent woman, I’ll be taking advantage of this sale because sexy underwear makes me feel confident whenever I wear it. That’s the real reason we wear underwear anyway, right?

