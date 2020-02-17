We’ve always wanted to emulate Jennifer Aniston. For decades, we’ve been idolizing and imitating her hair, her clothes, her makeup and her super-effective skincare routine. It’s only natural that it’s come to this: Us copying her underwear brand of choice! Hey, she’s the one who proudly revealed it!

When you learn more about Hanky Panky, you’ll see just why Aniston is such a fan — and why we need the brand in our lives. Underwear is something you (probably) wear every day, so it makes sense to invest in pairs you’ll actually love to wear, right? If you’re looking for the best in comfort, design and value, you’re in the right place!

Get the Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong pack for just $98 at Nordstrom!

In an article for Interview magazine, Sandra Bullock was actually the one to playfully ask Aniston who she was wearing, and Aniston revealed all — from her Rag & Bone jeans, to her James Perse tee, to her Elder Statesman sweater, to even her Hanky Panky underwear. That sent Us on the hunt for the best deal we could find on the brand — and we landed at Nordstrom (naturally)!

This five-pack of thongs is more impressive than you ever thought underwear could be. Even reviewers who were hesitant at first say they’re now “very happy” they took the plunge and bought them. They say these are “unlike any other underwear” you’ll ever wear. They’re “the most comfortable panties ever,” and one shopper said “you can’t feel them at all” when they’re on, which is huge for a thong! On top of that, the “colors are beautiful” and they produce “no panty lines.” No wonder shoppers say this is “the only underwear [they] will wear.”

These low-rise thongs are made of a soft and stretchy lace that doesn’t show through clothes. They have a cotton-lined gusset too! This pack, called Morningside Heights, comes with five pairs in light blue, magenta, ivory, orange and red. We’re loving the warmer weather vibes!

Okay, hold up. Are you confused about how to nab your size? There’s no size selection! Don’t fret though — that’s on purpose. These thongs are actually one size fits most, covering all sizes from 2 to 12. No more worrying about picking between two sizes when these cover both and beyond!

Buying a five-pack of these thongs not only hooks you up for every weekday, but it saves you more money than buying five individual pairs would. You’ll see immediately why Hanky Panky undies are so worth it, and — dare we say it? — even life-changing. Hey, if they’re good enough for Aniston, they must be some of the best on the planet!

