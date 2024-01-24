Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Outfit repeats? Always! When I find a piece I absolutely adore, I’m not going to let it sit in my closet until it goes out of style or disappears into the abyss. I’m going to find as many ways to style it as possible — and definitely rewear any outfits that especially sparked joy!

Of course, not every piece is going to work for every occasion. These True & Co. pants, however, I’ve found work way more often than not. I’ve been wearing these sweatpants for a while now, and I’m still reaching for them week after week!

These pants have a wide-leg, cropped design that’s “lounge-y in spirit but polished enough for a day of to-dos” — which is exactly why I find myself slipping them on time and time again. I wear them to work from home, to the gym, for morning coffee shop trips, for running errands, for hanging out with friends — the list goes on.

These pants are made with a velvety soft terry-lined jersey material that’s not too thick or hot but not so thin that it’s flimsy or see-through. It’s just right. This fabric is extra perfect because it’s made with eco-friendly modal, Supima cotton and stretchy spandex!

I own the Mushroom colorway of these comfy-chic pants, but now that I’ve experienced how fabulous and durable they are (I can’t even begin to count how many times I’ve put them through the machine), I’m eyeing the Crushed Berry shade for my next purchase. And I’m certainly not the only shopper who wants more than one color!

As one reviewer wrote, “Not only do I find these pants extremely comfortable, they’re also super cute! You can dress them up and they’d be appropriate for running errands or a casual social setting. I have them in two colors and will be ordering a third. Please add more colors!” Hear, hear!

For now, you can grab these pants in Mushroom, Crushed Berry, Charcoal Heather or Blush. These soft shades are the perfect match for their soft fabric. They just level up the style even more too!

You could wear these pants with an oversized sweatshirt and slippers at home or upgrade your look with a crop top, open button-up and lug-sole booties for heading out. How about with a fitted turtleneck and Mary-Janes? I’m getting so excited about them all over again!

