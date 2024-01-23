Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

S-so c-cold. We’re at the point where seeing anything above 25 degrees in the forecast feels like a relief. And even then, the temperature is still below freezing. Brrr.

Ultra-cold weather definitely has Us leaning on sweats and lounge sets a little more than usual, and while we don’t mind, sometimes we still need to put on “real clothes” too. That’s where the true struggle of staying warm comes in. That’s where we need something super-suited for the season!

Get the Uislii Fleece-Lined Tights (originally $30) on sale starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

These tights will be absolutely vital to completing your chic winter outfits. They look like regular, semi-sheer tights — but that’s not skin you’re seeing through the fabric. It’s actually a plush fleece lining!

Shoppers say these tights are “so toasty” and that they’re “the perfect solution to staying warm, cozy, and fashionable.” One wrote, “These FIT, and they’re COMFORTABLE. The seams make sense, and don’t create a weird bubble of pinched inner thigh like other tights have done! I’m so excited to wear these out on a date this winter.”

Another shopper commented on the “amazing quality” of these tights after wearing them to an outdoor wedding on October. “I had soo many people ask me where I got these and I sent them the link. You can’t beat the price of them either. I’m very satisfied with this [purchase] and would highly recommend.”

These tights are constructed with flattering seams and a “segmented micro-pressure design” for a lifted look. They also have snag-resistant material so they can last. The only thing you might question is the sizing, but we’ll clear it up.

The petite sizes of these tights are for those around 5’2” to 5’5” while the plus (AKA tall, in this case) sizes are for those around 5’6” to 5’9”. As for choosing between medium or large sizes, you can see measurements in the size chart to help you out!

These fleece-lined tights come in black — or black with a stirrup foot — as well as grey and brown. Ready to join the happy shoppers who love them? Add them to your cart!

