Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is your closet feeling a little . . . blah? Putting together a chic, memorable outfit is a big challenge when you don’t have many chic, memorable pieces to work with. Even garments you once loved may have lost their shine.

We’re not here to wallow though. We’re here to fix things! We’re going to link you straight to seven fashion essentials for a trendy, versatile wardrobe. Each piece comes from the brand Zeagoo, which means you can expect A+ pieces for A+ prices. Everything below is under $45 — and on Prime. Let’s shop!

Related: These Cozy, Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Are Actually Machine Washable — 44% Off It’s always so exciting wearing a new pair of shoes for the first time — especially when there’s no break-in period. They truly put that extra pep in your step, making every stride count. Then it snows. Slushy, muddy, slippery streets and sidewalks have no care or consideration for our cute shoes. They might even […]

This Mega-Cute Floral Sweater

Flower power! This retro-inspired sweater features an adorably illustrated floral print and adds on sophisticated details like lantern sleeves and a mock neckline. It’s also available in other colors, as well as other shades and patterns!

$41.00 See it!

This Silky Slip Skirt

We firmly believe everyone should own a midi slip skirt — and this one is the crème de la crème. Its silky sheen and flowy silhouette will work well with anything from a graphic tee to a cowl-neck blouse. Make sure to check out the 30+ colorways!

$39.00 See it!

This Balloon-Sleeve Blouse

The sheer, dotted balloon sleeves on this Zeagoo blouse gave Us immediate heart eyes. This is a dress-up, dress-down piece you’ll reach for again and again, whether you’re going to the mall, to the office or to dinner!

$28.00 See it!

This Vacation-Worthy Set

If you have any warm weather trips booked, you need to make room in your suitcase for this 100% cotton two-piece set. It’s incredibly ready for poolside drinks and walks on the beach. It comes with a longline button-up top and matching drawstring shorts!

$38.00 See it!

This Frayed Jean Jacket

Add a little edge by layering this denim jacket over your outfit. With its longer silhouette and frayed hem, this boyfriend-style piece is such an easy way to level up your street style. We love that it comes in both traditional colors and bright pops like hot pink!

$42.00 See it!

This Waffle Knit Crop Top

Need a grab-and-go type of piece to keep at the ready? This long-sleeve waffle tee is up for the job. Its slight crop and slouchy fit are a must for a “cool girl” look. We’re very into the V-neckline too!

$30.00 See it!

This Square-Neck Bodysuit

This bodysuit has sleeves reminiscent of the blouse we featured above, but it’s a different type of style overall. First, the sleeves can be worn on or offer the shoulder. It also has a trendy square neckline, leaving lots of room for layered necklaces!

Looking for something else? Explore more fashion from Zeagoo here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us