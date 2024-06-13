Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is in full swing, which means that as a shopping writer, I’m looking for new pieces to add to my wardrobe that are functional, comfortable and stylish. And even though I’m usually not a dress girl, I couldn’t help but snatch up this Amazon pick that looks way more expensive than its $55 price tag.

The Zesica Backless Sundress has a beautiful design — it’s flowy and detailed with scalloped edges and trim. The dress features square neckline and adjustable straps, which are excellent for those with larger busts or anyone who likes more support up top. It’s also backless, which keeps you cool all summer. Speaking of staying cool, this dress is medium-weight and crafted with breathable fabrics.

Get the Zesica Spaghetti Strap Sundress for $55 at Amazon!

The strapless dress is so versatile that you can dress it up or down. I wore it to dinner, for a day of shopping at the beach and while meeting friends for coffee. I paired it with my favorite gold jewelry, flats and heeled sandals. I love it so much that I got the dress in two additional colors besides the apricot shade.

Amazon shoppers also recommend the dress. “The dress has a nice lining so it’s not itchy at all, very comfortable!” one said. “Perfect fit, although there isn’t much given in the chest, so folks with larger chests might want to order a size up. Holds a cute shape on its own. I got tons of compliments.”

“If you’re a bit bigger through the bust, you will love this dress,” another shared. “The empire waistline allows the dress to fall beautifully and will flatter any figure. The trim is adorable, too. The material is of better quality and is soft!”

A final reviewer wrote that the dress is “surprisingly decent quality for the price!” They also added, “I wasn’t expecting much for a dress this inexpensive, but it was surprisingly well made. The orange color is very cute, and I got lots of compliments. Washes well; no need to spend hours ironing or dry cleaning.”

I know I won’t be the only one stocking up on this dress this season. With its comfortable fit and gorgeous silhouette, I know you’ll love it, too!

