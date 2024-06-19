Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When Ariana Grande shares her style and beauty secrets, we can’t help but follow her lead. Her bad-girl energy is a beacon of inspiration, making us love her even more. If you have her album, Eternal Sunshine, on repeat, you’re not alone. You may have the singer’s beauty inspiration on your Pinterest board, trying to nail that winged eyeliner, but there’s a loose setting powder that she swears by to perfect her makeup look.

Last year, Grande shared her beauty secrets with Vogue. Her routine consists of using skincare products to prep her skin before applying her makeup. “I’m gonna get ready to set with this Anastasia Vanilla Setting Powder,” Grande tells Vogue. “I like to set pretty quickly after I apply. I just try to make sure that nothing could possibly move.” She uses a sponge to blend the loose setting powder into her skin. What’s the product? It’s the Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder.

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder for $34 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder is lightweight and sets your makeup in place. This vegan setting powder is easily blendable and melts into your skin, leaving a smooth matte finish. This setting powder brightens your skin, keeps your makeup set all day and features a blurring effect to blur uneven tone, pores and fine lines.

This setting powder has received hundreds of five-star reviews. A 53-year-old five-star shopper raved about using “the smallest amount is all it takes” to “give your face almost an air-brushed look.” Another five-star customer noted that the setting powder “is great quality, not harsh on skin, blends so smooth.” A final five-star shopper shared that they were trying to find a suitable setting powder until trying this one, saying, “The finish is smooth, light and flawless.”

