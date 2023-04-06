Hailey Bieber Finishes Her Skincare Routine With This Shine-Free Setting Powder

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over the years, I’ve discovered the secret weapon to slaying my skincare routine: powder. My makeup can look flawless at first, but give it time and eventually my skin starts to look shiny. Setting powder keeps the products in place while giving my complexion a matte finish. For a while, I had been using a drugstore brand, but lately I’ve upgraded to luxury labels that last even longer. And the newest powder I want to try is a cult-favorite that has the celebrity seal of approval.

Out of all of today’s famous faces, Hailey Bieber may just have the most sought-after skin in Hollywood. The Rhode Skin founder’s beauty line keeps selling out because fans are desperate to get their hands on her dewy glazed-donut serum. So, naturally, the model knows her stuff when it comes to makeup.

During a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Bieber shared the final step in her skincare routine: “The last thing I’m going to do is a little bit of powder. This is the Kosas Cloud Set Powder. I like to just go in the areas where I feel like I need to kind of lock in the makeup. I like to bring a powder out with me because throughout the night, I feel like I start to notice that this gets a little bit shiny,” she said, pointing to the area around her nose.

This setting powder from clean beauty brand Kosas is totally on brand for Bieber! Soft, sheer and smoothing, this product feels like a second skin. Keep scrolling to shop this shine-control staple from Amazon!

Get the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Tired of excess oil, cakey creases and pesky pores? This Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder blurs your skin like a filter. The weightless formula reduces the appearance of fine lines, hydrates and helps de-shine skin so you’re camera-ready! And the pressed powder compact is great on the go so you don’t have to make a mess with loose powder when you’re out on the town.

Available in 10 different shades that suit a variety of skin tones, this barely-there powder blends into your complexion. Bamboo extract reduces shine, peony minimizes the look of pores and passionfruit leaf extract smooths skin. Vegan and cruelty-free, this product is safe for sensitive skin!

Get the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Multiple customers called this Kosas Cloud Set the best powder they have ever used! One reviewer reported, “This powder has a very mattifying and blurring effect. Feels very silky on your skin.” And another shopper gushed, “Perfect match, amazing texture, lasts all day!!”

Bieber could use any powder on the planet, but she chooses this Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder for a reason. Try it today!

See it! Get the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Kosas here and explore more powders here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!