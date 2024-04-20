This Cult Favorite Setting Powder Is Like Using a Real-Life Filter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you want your makeup to stay, it’s important to find a setting powder that works for you. It’s one integral step when it comes to creating great makeup looks, and it can help your pores look like they’ve all but disappeared. There’s one absolutely fantastic powder that’s been floating around social media for some time now, and once we tried it, we knew we’d be coming back for more.

KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder is just $19, and it’s one of the best setting powders on the market right now. Though it’s gone viral on TikTok and among beauty influencers, it’s yet to receive the recognition it truly deserves as a real-life blurring filter. It really does look like you’re using a filter in real life with the way it bakes your look and gives your makeup a subtle glowing and blurring effect.

Get the KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This powder is meant to give you a subtle, flawless photo finish. It’s long-lasting, ultra fine, and remains lightweight and breathable when you apply it. It mattifies using natural silica while absorbing sweat and excess oils too, so you don’t have to worry about a shiny forehead or skin ruining your look.

It’s white powder, yes, but it won’t leave a white cast. Instead, you’ll add a light veil of dust to keep your makeup from running or looking ruddy. You can press the powder on top of your skin, then let it set for about 1 to 5 minutes. Then dust off the excess to achieve a glam look.

This amazing setting powder gets in there and really does its thing. It looks just as good as some of the bigger names in the space. So if you’re looking for a new way to bake your makeup, let this be it! But act quickly, because this powder often goes in and out of stock.

