Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Cult Favorite Setting Powder Is Like Using a Real-Life Filter

By
KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you want your makeup to stay, it’s important to find a setting powder that works for you. It’s one integral step when it comes to creating great makeup looks, and it can help your pores look like they’ve all but disappeared. There’s one absolutely fantastic powder that’s been floating around social media for some time now, and once we tried it, we knew we’d be coming back for more.

Related: This Cult Favorite Setting Powder Makes IRL Filtered Selfies

KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder is just $19, and it’s one of the best setting powders on the market right now. Though it’s gone viral on TikTok and among beauty influencers, it’s yet to receive the recognition it truly deserves as a real-life blurring filter. It really does look like you’re using a filter in real life with the way it bakes your look and gives your makeup a subtle glowing and blurring effect.

See it!

Get the KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This powder is meant to give you a subtle, flawless photo finish. It’s long-lasting, ultra fine, and remains lightweight and breathable when you apply it. It mattifies using natural silica while absorbing sweat and excess oils too, so you don’t have to worry about a shiny forehead or skin ruining your look.

See it!

Get the KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s white powder, yes, but it won’t leave a white cast. Instead, you’ll add a light veil of dust to keep your makeup from running or looking ruddy. You can press the powder on top of your skin, then let it set for about 1 to 5 minutes. Then dust off the excess to achieve a glam look.

Get the KimChi Chic Beauty That White Powder for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This amazing setting powder gets in there and really does its thing. It looks just as good as some of the bigger names in the space. So if you’re looking for a new way to bake your makeup, let this be it! But act quickly, because this powder often goes in and out of stock.

Not what you’re looking for? See more KimChi Beauty products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: The 14 Best Glossier Products for Achieving the ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

44% Off — This Shark Cordless Vacuum Mop Combo Is Such a Good Deal

Deal of the Day

44% Off! — I’m Saving Hundreds on This Shark Cordless Vacuum-Mop Combo View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!