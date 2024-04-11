This Cult Favorite Setting Powder Makes IRL Filtered Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to makeup, you can’t underestimate the power of setting powder. You know primer is important when it comes to getting foundation to stay in place and smoothing things over. But without setting powder, a makeup look can often seem unfinished. It’s an important addition to the final product. Not all setting powders are made equal, of course. That’s why we tracked down a particularly great one that’s well worth the money.

Related: Editor-Approved! This Cult-Favorite Powder Eliminates Shine for 16-Hour Staying Power The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder has set the beauty bar high. As someone with shiny skin, I’ve been on an endless search for a product that will keep my makeup matte. I’ve tried loose powders before to no avail — the photo flashback always made me look like a ghost in pictures. My […]

The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder is one of our absolute favorites when it’s time to set the foundation and full face you just applied. For $38, you can just about guarantee a look that’ll last all night. Huda Beauty knocked it out of the park with this cult favorite powder, and once you get yours, you’ll see exactly why. For one thing, let’s start with the fact that it can make you look like you’ve got a filter on in real life.

Get the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder for just $38 at Sephora!

This lightly pigmented powder comes in a huge range of shades, and locks in your makeup for 10 hours with an airbrushed finish. It uses Vitamin E to moisturize your skin and rice starch powder to absorb excess oil your skin produces. Finally, its micronized powder means you can layer it on without caking. This powder is great at blurring your skin and fine lines, making pores nearly invisible. And it’s buildable in a way that won’t additionally make your makeup cakey. You can use it to color correct and highlight your face contours, all with this simple product. And did we mention it smells great, too?

Get the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder for just $38 at Sephora!

If you’ve been looking for a great, reliable setting powder, you’ll quickly find that this Huda Beauty staple is a hit. Don’t sleep on it any longer. You owe it to yourself to give it a try, especially if you wear a full face of makeup often.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder for just $38 at Sephora!