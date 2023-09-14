Your account
The 10 Best Mattifying Primers and Setting Products for All-Day, Shine-Free Skin

By
Setting-Spray
Getty Images

If you’re hoping to lock in an all-day matte makeup look through sweat, meals and the elements, you have to add two kinds of products to your routine: a mattifying makeup primer, and a mattifying setting spray or setting powder. The primer kicks things off on the perfect canvas, and setting products help, well, set everything in once you’re done creating your ideal look. But how to choose from the plethora of options out there?

We did the research and dug up the 10 most highly-rated mattifying makeup marvels on Amazon and Nordstrom, from silky-smooth and sticky-gel primers to easy-breezy setting mists to pore-blurring, soft-focus-creating setting powders. There are options for every need and every skin type here, so scroll on to find what will make you feel and look the most confident throughout the day’s adventures!

Mattifying Primers

Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer

Rimmel Face Primer
Rimmel
This skin-perfecting mattifying primer from Rimmel has an ultra-lightweight formula that controls shine while never feeling greasy or heavy.

Pros

  • Wear it alone or with foundation
  • Blurs the appearance of pores

Cons

  • 8 hour shine control
  • Might not be enough for super-oily skin
$5.97
See it!

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, 1 oz.

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer at Nordstrom, Size Oz
This longtime favorite primer from Smashbox delivers a matte look while controlling oil and defending skin — literally creating a ‘photo finish’!

Pros

  • Ideal for both combination and oily skin types
  • Bestselling product, trusted brand

Cons

  • Might not be as useful for those with dry skin
$42.00
See it!

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup, Moisturizes & Primes, 0.811 Fl Oz (24 ml)
e.l.f.
Power Grip is a different kind of primer — gel based, which has a slightly sticky feel that helps to grip your makeup and prevent it from sliding right off as the day wears on.

Pros

  • That makeup isn't going anywhere!
  • Infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture

Cons

  • Some shoppers may not like the slightly sticky feel
$8.11
See it!

Gucci Sérum de Beauté Mattifying Face Primer

Gucci Sérum de Beauté Mattifying Face Primer at Nordstrom
This Gucci mattifying primer keeps makeup looking fresh while leaving skin feeling cared for, with a non-sticky cool gel formula.

Pros

  • Developed for all skin types
  • Blends seamlessly with foundation for natural, non-cakey finish

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Only 1 oz. for the price
$60.00
See it!

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finish

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finish at Nordstrom
The Mattifier does just what the name says — it creates a silky-smooth matte canvas for makeup application by controlling oil and reducing shine for a healthy-looking finish.

Pros

  • Made specifically for shine control
  • Can be refreshed throughout the day to keep skin looking matte

Cons

  • Some with more oily skin need more touch-ups throughout the day
$40.00
See it!

Mattifying Setting Sprays & Powders

Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray

Skindinavia Bridal Makeup
SKINDINAVIA
Skindinavia’s finishing spray was originally developed for brides, so you know it can lock in makeup through just about anything!

Pros

  • Extra strength formula
  • Cry, kiss or sweat — you'll still look great
  • Unbeatable heat & moisture protection

Cons

  • Some feel it doesn't work
$29.00
See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 1 Fair Refillable at Nordstrom
Here’s a super-luxe microfine powder with soft-focus nanoparticles, made to blur away lines and imperfections for effortlessly flawless skin.

Pros

  • Celebrity-approved
  • Instagram famous brand
  • Great reviews

Cons

  • Higher price point for a powder
  • Not a huge range of shades for skin matching
$48.00
See it!

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray, Mini

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray, Mini - 1.35 oz - Helps Blur Pores & Control Shine for Up to 16 Hours - For Normal, Combination & Oily Skin Types - Alcohol Free, Vegan & Cruelty Free
Milk Makeup
This weightless, alcohol-free mattifying setting spray promises to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours.

Pros

  • Tested up to 16 hours of continuous mattifying wear
  • Makes skin and makeup look smoother
  • Soft-focus finish

Cons

  • SUPER matte — seriously
$24.00
See it!

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, 1 oz.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder at Nordstrom, Size 1 Oz
This sheer, silky, best-selling powder from Laura Mercier sets your makeup and feels luxuriously dense in the jar and refined on your skin.

Pros

  • Applies evenly and blends effortlessly
  • Adds a touch of sheer coverage
  • Soft-focus effect, blurring fine lines and imperfections

Cons

  • Best for normal to oily skin types (not dry)
  • BYO powder puff
  • Some shoppers report breakouts
$43.00
See it!

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish, 2.03 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
Last but certainly not least, we end with this classic from NYX, a viral favorite setting spray at a fabulously inexpensive price point.

Pros

  • Under $10!
  • 16-hour mattifying finish
  • 5-star rating across an incredible 69,000+ reviews on Amazon

Cons

  • Not heavy-duty enough for some
  • Some feel it's actually a bit greasy
$7.85
See it!

