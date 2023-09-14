Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re hoping to lock in an all-day matte makeup look through sweat, meals and the elements, you have to add two kinds of products to your routine: a mattifying makeup primer, and a mattifying setting spray or setting powder. The primer kicks things off on the perfect canvas, and setting products help, well, set everything in once you’re done creating your ideal look. But how to choose from the plethora of options out there?

We did the research and dug up the 10 most highly-rated mattifying makeup marvels on Amazon and Nordstrom, from silky-smooth and sticky-gel primers to easy-breezy setting mists to pore-blurring, soft-focus-creating setting powders. There are options for every need and every skin type here, so scroll on to find what will make you feel and look the most confident throughout the day’s adventures!

Mattifying Primers

Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer This skin-perfecting mattifying primer from Rimmel has an ultra-lightweight formula that controls shine while never feeling greasy or heavy. Pros Wear it alone or with foundation

Blurs the appearance of pores Cons 8 hour shine control

Might not be enough for super-oily skin $5.97 See it!

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, 1 oz. This longtime favorite primer from Smashbox delivers a matte look while controlling oil and defending skin — literally creating a ‘photo finish’! Pros Ideal for both combination and oily skin types

Bestselling product, trusted brand Cons Might not be as useful for those with dry skin $42.00 See it!

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Power Grip is a different kind of primer — gel based, which has a slightly sticky feel that helps to grip your makeup and prevent it from sliding right off as the day wears on. Pros That makeup isn't going anywhere!

Infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture Cons Some shoppers may not like the slightly sticky feel $8.11 See it!

Gucci Sérum de Beauté Mattifying Face Primer This Gucci mattifying primer keeps makeup looking fresh while leaving skin feeling cared for, with a non-sticky cool gel formula. Pros Developed for all skin types

Blends seamlessly with foundation for natural, non-cakey finish Cons Higher price point

Only 1 oz. for the price $60.00 See it!

Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finish The Mattifier does just what the name says — it creates a silky-smooth matte canvas for makeup application by controlling oil and reducing shine for a healthy-looking finish. Pros Made specifically for shine control

Can be refreshed throughout the day to keep skin looking matte Cons Some with more oily skin need more touch-ups throughout the day $40.00 See it!

Mattifying Setting Sprays & Powders

Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray Skindinavia’s finishing spray was originally developed for brides, so you know it can lock in makeup through just about anything! Pros Extra strength formula

Cry, kiss or sweat — you'll still look great

Unbeatable heat & moisture protection Cons Some feel it doesn't work $29.00 See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Here’s a super-luxe microfine powder with soft-focus nanoparticles, made to blur away lines and imperfections for effortlessly flawless skin. Pros Celebrity-approved

Instagram famous brand

Great reviews Cons Higher price point for a powder

Not a huge range of shades for skin matching $48.00 See it!

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray, Mini This weightless, alcohol-free mattifying setting spray promises to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours. Pros Tested up to 16 hours of continuous mattifying wear

Makes skin and makeup look smoother

Soft-focus finish Cons SUPER matte — seriously $24.00 See it!

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, 1 oz. This sheer, silky, best-selling powder from Laura Mercier sets your makeup and feels luxuriously dense in the jar and refined on your skin. Pros Applies evenly and blends effortlessly

Adds a touch of sheer coverage

Soft-focus effect, blurring fine lines and imperfections Cons Best for normal to oily skin types (not dry)

BYO powder puff

Some shoppers report breakouts $43.00 See it!

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish Last but certainly not least, we end with this classic from NYX, a viral favorite setting spray at a fabulously inexpensive price point. Pros Under $10!

16-hour mattifying finish

5-star rating across an incredible 69,000+ reviews on Amazon Cons Not heavy-duty enough for some

Some feel it's actually a bit greasy $7.85 See it!

