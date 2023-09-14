Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re hoping to lock in an all-day matte makeup look through sweat, meals and the elements, you have to add two kinds of products to your routine: a mattifying makeup primer, and a mattifying setting spray or setting powder. The primer kicks things off on the perfect canvas, and setting products help, well, set everything in once you’re done creating your ideal look. But how to choose from the plethora of options out there?
We did the research and dug up the 10 most highly-rated mattifying makeup marvels on Amazon and Nordstrom, from silky-smooth and sticky-gel primers to easy-breezy setting mists to pore-blurring, soft-focus-creating setting powders. There are options for every need and every skin type here, so scroll on to find what will make you feel and look the most confident throughout the day’s adventures!
Mattifying Primers
Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer
Pros
- Wear it alone or with foundation
- Blurs the appearance of pores
Cons
- 8 hour shine control
- Might not be enough for super-oily skin
Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, 1 oz.
Pros
- Ideal for both combination and oily skin types
- Bestselling product, trusted brand
Cons
- Might not be as useful for those with dry skin
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
Pros
- That makeup isn't going anywhere!
- Infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture
Cons
- Some shoppers may not like the slightly sticky feel
Gucci Sérum de Beauté Mattifying Face Primer
Pros
- Developed for all skin types
- Blends seamlessly with foundation for natural, non-cakey finish
Cons
- Higher price point
- Only 1 oz. for the price
Estée Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finish
Pros
- Made specifically for shine control
- Can be refreshed throughout the day to keep skin looking matte
Cons
- Some with more oily skin need more touch-ups throughout the day
Mattifying Setting Sprays & Powders
Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray
Pros
- Extra strength formula
- Cry, kiss or sweat — you'll still look great
- Unbeatable heat & moisture protection
Cons
- Some feel it doesn't work
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Pros
- Celebrity-approved
- Instagram famous brand
- Great reviews
Cons
- Higher price point for a powder
- Not a huge range of shades for skin matching
Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray, Mini
Pros
- Tested up to 16 hours of continuous mattifying wear
- Makes skin and makeup look smoother
- Soft-focus finish
Cons
- SUPER matte — seriously
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, 1 oz.
Pros
- Applies evenly and blends effortlessly
- Adds a touch of sheer coverage
- Soft-focus effect, blurring fine lines and imperfections
Cons
- Best for normal to oily skin types (not dry)
- BYO powder puff
- Some shoppers report breakouts
NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish
Pros
- Under $10!
- 16-hour mattifying finish
- 5-star rating across an incredible 69,000+ reviews on Amazon
Cons
- Not heavy-duty enough for some
- Some feel it's actually a bit greasy
