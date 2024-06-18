Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Angelina Jolie epitomizes natural beauty. Whether she’s starring in a movie, speaking at humanitarian events or just running errands, she always ensures that her hair, skin and overall appearance are impeccable. Recently, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress walked the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet with her daughter, Vivienne, by her side. Jolie looked stunning, but her lustrous hair definitely caught everyone’s attention (and her new tattoo!).

Renato Campora, a celebrity makeup artist, shared in an Instagram post that he used all Maria Nila products to give Jolie’s locks the extra oomph they needed for the camera. We’re adding the Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil to our shopping carts. Side note: Argan oil has amazing benefits for the hair, as it’s known to sooth the scalp, boost shine, reduce frizz and promote hair growth.

Get the Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil could strengthen your hair by smoothing strands, adding shine and reducing frizz. This argan oil has notes of rose, lilies and jasmine that call for summertime magic. The vegan argan oil has sunflower seeds to protect your hair color. Plus, it’s free of parabens and sulfates.

This argan oil made Jolie’s hair stand out on the red carpet and has received hundreds of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how their hairstylist recommended putting this argan oil on their hair, saying it “prevents split ends.” Another five-star reviewer with curly hair raved about how this argan oil “calms the frizzes.” They continued: “I use it every time I wash my hair and don’t travel without it.” A final five-star shopper with blonde hair noted that this argan oil “doesn’t have any added synthetic dyes that can ruin the color.”

Get this Jolie-approved hair oil before it sells out.

